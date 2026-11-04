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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJames Bond Casting Buzz: Has Callum Turner Landed The 007 Role Opposite Margaret Qualley?

James Bond Casting Buzz: Has Callum Turner Landed The 007 Role Opposite Margaret Qualley?

Callum Turner and Margaret Qualley are linked to the next James Bond film amid viral casting rumours. Here’s what reports claim and why the pairing remains unconfirmed.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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  • Official announcement awaited for next 007 film details.

Speculation over the next James Bond has intensified after a report suggested that Callum Turner could take on the iconic role, with Margaret Qualley reportedly linked to the female lead. The claims, attributed to entertainment columnist Roger Friedman of Showbiz411, have spread online, but neither Amazon MGM Studios nor the film’s producers have announced any casting decisions. Turner has reportedly been among actors considered for the part, while Qualley’s name has surfaced in fan discussions and casting speculation. For now, the pairing remains unconfirmed, and the studio has yet to reveal who will lead Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming 007 film project.

Callum Turner And Margaret Qualley: What The Reports Say

The latest buzz began after Roger Friedman, writing for Showbiz411, claimed Turner had secured the coveted James Bond role. His report drew attention because he was among the commentators who reported on Daniel Craig’s casting as 007. However, the latest claim has not been backed by an official announcement from Amazon MGM Studios.

Turner has reportedly been among the actors considered for the role, alongside names such as Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor. Qualley, meanwhile, has appeared on fan-generated lists and in online speculation about who might play the female lead. Despite the growing discussion, there is no confirmed casting information establishing either actor's involvement in the next Bond film.

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Why Callum Turner Is Linked To Bond 26

Several developments have fuelled speculation about Turner’s possible involvement. Reports suggest his schedule could leave room for the next Bond film, with production rumoured to begin in 2027. He is currently working on a remake of Possession alongside Qualley and has also been linked to The Comebacker.

Another talking point is Turner’s reported departure as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd, the production company he founded with his wife, singer Dua Lipa. However, there is no evidence that the reported move is connected to Bond casting discussions.

An Esquire report has also discussed Turner as a potential contender, citing his acting range and leading-man presence. These factors may explain the interest in him, but they do not confirm that he has been offered or accepted the role.

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Jack Lowden Remains In The Bond Casting Conversation

Turner is not the only actor whose name has surfaced in discussions about the next 007. Jack Lowden has also been linked to the role, although speculation about his chances has continued alongside reports about his work on Slow Horses. Addressing the rumours, Lowden told GQ, “It’s all very flattering. It’s nice to be mentioned – for any role – and I’m just not really going to add to the noise.”

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Amazon MGM Studios or the film’s producers. Until then, reports linking Turner and Qualley to the project should be treated as speculation rather than confirmed casting news.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Are any other actors being considered for the James Bond role?

Yes, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor have also been mentioned in discussions for the James Bond role. Lowden responded to the rumors by calling them 'flattering.'

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon MGM Studios Denis Villeneuve Callum Turner Margaret Qualley James Bond 26 Next James Bond 007 Casting Rumours
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