Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu fans celebrate Jailer 2 with milk, aarti.

Madurai, Maharashtra fans burst crackers, dance for film.

Jailer 2 received mixed reviews; second half underwhelming.

The Jailer 2 craze has swept Tamil Nadu as fans of superstar Rajinikanth perform aarti in front of his posters and pour milk over his life-size cutouts. They can also be heard chanting “Thalaiva” as they pour milk from packets one after another. Some fans brought coconuts and smashed them on the ground, a ritual associated with spiritual surrender, humility and the removal of negativity.

Fans Pour Milk, Perform Aarti Of Rajinikanth’s Posters

The now-viral video opens with a huge crowd gathered outside Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. It then shows fans pouring milk from packets over Rajinikanth’s poster before performing aarti. The crowd can be heard chanting “Thalaiva” and cheering enthusiastically. Later, some fans take coconuts out of sacks and smash them one by one on the ground as part of the celebrations.

ALSO READ| ‘Jailer 2’ First Reviews Out: Rajinikanth’s Film Has A ‘Solid First Half; Underwhelming Second Half’

Several fans were also wearing bandanas with “Thalaivar” written on them to celebrate the release of Rajinikanth’s film. They were seen dancing, performing aarti and pouring milk over his poster, adding to the festive atmosphere.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth perform aarti and pour milk on his poster as they gather at Rohini Theater in Koyambedu, Chennai to dance and celebrate the release of his film Jailer 2 today. https://t.co/VCEmi416bu — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Fans Burst Firecrackers, Cut Cakes

In Madurai, Tamil Nadu, fans celebrated the film’s release by bursting firecrackers and dancing to dhol beats. They also blew whistles and took out a procession to mark the release of their beloved Thalaiva’s film.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth gather at theatres to celebrate the release of his latest, Jailer 2, by bursting firecrackers and cutting cakes. https://t.co/2vMiiTwbYX — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

The excitement extended beyond Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra, where fans also celebrated the film’s release in the early hours of the day. They poured milk over Rajinikanth’s posters and danced to dhol beats as they welcomed the superstar back to the big screen.

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VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fans celebrate at theatres early morning in Mumbai ahead of the release of actor Rajinikanth’s action-entertainer movie ‘Jailer 2’. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/V0AKaz8wwW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026

About ‘Jailer 2’

Jailer 2 was released in theatres today and has received mixed reactions from audiences. While some viewers have described the film as “mass”, “entertaining” and a “visual spectacle”, others have shared reservations about its overall impact.

Several early reviews have praised the first half as solid but described the second half as “underwhelming”. Some viewers have even called the film a “rehash” of the first instalment.