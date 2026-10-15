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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Jailer 2’ Release: Rajinikanth Fever Grips Tamil Nadu As Fans Pour Milk, Perform Aarti Of His Poster

‘Jailer 2’ Release: Rajinikanth Fever Grips Tamil Nadu As Fans Pour Milk, Perform Aarti Of His Poster

Jailer 2 has hit theatres, and fans have been going berserk over the release of Rajinikanth’s film. They have been performing aarti and pouring milk over his posters to celebrate the film’s release.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu fans celebrate Jailer 2 with milk, aarti.
  • Madurai, Maharashtra fans burst crackers, dance for film.
  • Jailer 2 received mixed reviews; second half underwhelming.

The Jailer 2 craze has swept Tamil Nadu as fans of superstar Rajinikanth perform aarti in front of his posters and pour milk over his life-size cutouts. They can also be heard chanting “Thalaiva” as they pour milk from packets one after another. Some fans brought coconuts and smashed them on the ground, a ritual associated with spiritual surrender, humility and the removal of negativity.

Fans Pour Milk, Perform Aarti Of Rajinikanth’s Posters

The now-viral video opens with a huge crowd gathered outside Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. It then shows fans pouring milk from packets over Rajinikanth’s poster before performing aarti. The crowd can be heard chanting “Thalaiva” and cheering enthusiastically. Later, some fans take coconuts out of sacks and smash them one by one on the ground as part of the celebrations.

ALSO READ| ‘Jailer 2’ First Reviews Out: Rajinikanth’s Film Has A ‘Solid First Half; Underwhelming Second Half’

Several fans were also wearing bandanas with “Thalaivar” written on them to celebrate the release of Rajinikanth’s film. They were seen dancing, performing aarti and pouring milk over his poster, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Fans Burst Firecrackers, Cut Cakes

In Madurai, Tamil Nadu, fans celebrated the film’s release by bursting firecrackers and dancing to dhol beats. They also blew whistles and took out a procession to mark the release of their beloved Thalaiva’s film.

The excitement extended beyond Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra, where fans also celebrated the film’s release in the early hours of the day. They poured milk over Rajinikanth’s posters and danced to dhol beats as they welcomed the superstar back to the big screen.

ALSO READ| ‘Have You No Shame?’ Pakistani Actress Slams Arjun Bijlani’s Wife Over ‘Allah’ T-Shirt; He Apologises

About ‘Jailer 2’

Jailer 2 was released in theatres today and has received mixed reactions from audiences. While some viewers have described the film as “mass”, “entertaining” and a “visual spectacle”, others have shared reservations about its overall impact.

Several early reviews have praised the first half as solid but described the second half as “underwhelming”. Some viewers have even called the film a “rehash” of the first instalment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did fans celebrate the release of 'Jailer 2' in Tamil Nadu?

Fans performed aarti and poured milk over Rajinikanth's posters and cutouts.

Where were Rajinikanth's fans celebrating 'Jailer 2'?

Celebrations took place in Tamil Nadu, specifically outside Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu, Chennai, and in Madurai. Fans also celebrated in Maharashtra.

What is the significance of fans smashing coconuts?

Smashing coconuts is a ritual associated with spiritual surrender, humility, and the removal of negativity. Fans performed this as part of the celebrations.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth ENtertainment News Jailer 2
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