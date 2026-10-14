‘Jailer 2’ Release: Madras High Court Bans Illegal Streaming Of Rajinikanth’s Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajinikanth reprises role; film releases October 15, clashing.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2 has received legal protection against online piracy ahead of its theatrical release on October 15. The Madras High Court has restrained the unauthorised online exhibition of the film on websites and digital platforms, providing relief to its producers before its worldwide release. The order came after the production company approached the court seeking protection against the unauthorised distribution of the film. The move aims to prevent pirated copies from being uploaded and circulated online without permission, safeguarding the makers’ copyright.

Madras High Court Restrains Illegal Streaming Of ‘Jailer 2’

The production company filed a petition before the Madras High Court, seeking to prevent the film from being illegally released or distributed through websites and other digital platforms. In its plea, the company highlighted the financial losses caused by online piracy, stating that films can be uploaded illegally to websites within 30 minutes of their release.

After hearing the matter, Justice PB Balaji passed an interim order restraining the unauthorised online release of Jailer 2. The court’s intervention is intended to help the producers protect the film’s copyright and curb unauthorised circulation ahead of its theatrical release.

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‘Jailer 2’ Hindi Release Schedule Unchanged

Amid speculation about whether ‘Jailer 2’ would release in Hindi, the film’s makers clarified on October 12 that there had been no change in the Hindi release schedule. A statement issued by the film’s publicist on behalf of the producers dismissed reports suggesting that the Hindi version would not be released. The clarification put an end to the uncertainty surrounding the film’s Hindi release.

Rajinikanth Returns As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian In ‘Jailer 2’

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The superstar will reprise his role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the upcoming film. The sequel features Vijay Sethupathi and SJ Suryah, among other actors. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 15.

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‘Jailer 2’ To Clash With Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Ranabaali’

The film is also set for a box-office clash with Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Ranabaali’, which is scheduled to release on October 16. With both films arriving in theatres on consecutive days, the releases are expected to draw attention from audiences and fans of South Indian cinema.