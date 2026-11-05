Jailer 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Rs 800 Crore Blockbuster

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is all set to make its digital debut following an impressive run at the box office. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action entertainer has reportedly earned over Rs 800 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of 2026. The film will soon be available for streaming, giving audiences another opportunity to watch Rajinikanth reprise his popular character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Prime Video has officially announced the OTT release date of the film. Jailer 2 will begin streaming on November 12, 2026, across India and more than 240 countries and territories. The film will be available in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

Jailer 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch?

Jailer 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2026. The streaming platform confirmed the announcement on November 5 through its official social media handle, sharing the caption, "TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED #Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12."

The digital release will make the film accessible to audiences across more than 240 countries and territories. Viewers will be able to watch the Rajinikanth-starrer in five languages, making it accessible to a wider audience.

What Is Jailer 2 About?

The sequel to the 2023 film Jailer brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, popularly known as Tiger. The story follows him as he attempts to lead a peaceful life with his family. However, his plans take a turn when a powerful criminal syndicate threatens his loved ones.

As old enemies resurface and new threats emerge, Muthuvel is forced to return to action. He goes undercover as a driver to get closer to an international idol-smuggling network, take down its operations and protect his family.

The film combines action, crime and family drama, continuing the story of the character that audiences first saw in the original instalment.

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Jailer 2 Cast And Crew

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth reprises his lead role, while the film features an ensemble cast comprising several prominent actors.

Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi make special appearances in the film. The supporting cast includes SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Namo Narayana and Yogi Babu.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the action entertainer.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 has enjoyed a successful theatrical run, reportedly crossing the Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to trade figures reported by Sacnilk, the film's worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 820 crore, making it the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

The film's performance has further strengthened Rajinikanth's position as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. With its OTT premiere now confirmed, the sequel is expected to reach an even wider audience through digital streaming.