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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Jailer 2': Mohanlal Performed Climax Car Scene Himself, Action Director Chethan D’Souza Reveals

'Jailer 2': Mohanlal Performed Climax Car Scene Himself, Action Director Chethan D’Souza Reveals

Action director Chethan D’Souza has confirmed that Mohanlal performed the climax car scene himself in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, addressing speculation about the use of a body double.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Action director confirmed Mohanlal performed 'Jailer 2' car stunt himself.
  • Fans questioned Mohanlal's limited screen time in the film.
  • Mohanlal's stylist criticised makers for cutting his scenes.

Fans of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' had raised questions about Mohanlal's limited screen time in the film. Some also speculated that several scenes featuring the Malayalam superstar had been removed from the final cut. Questions were also raised about whether a body double was used for his car stunt in the climax. Now, action director Chethan has clarified that Mohanlal performed the dangerous car sequence himself.

Mohanlal Performed 'Jailer 2' Car Stunt Himself

The clarification came after a fan commented on action director Chethan's Instagram post. The fan asked whether Mohanlal's introductory scene had been shortened and also questioned whether a body double had performed the car sequence in the climax.

Responding to the question about the car scene, Chethan said, "It is Mohanlal himself."

Mohanlal plays Matthew in Jailer 2, a stylish smuggler and friend of Rajinikanth's character, Muthuvel Pandian.

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'Jailer 2': Mohanlal's Screen Time Sparks Debate

A few days ago, Mohanlal's stylist and costume designer, Jishad Shamsudeen, criticised the film's makers over the actor's screen time. He revealed that three different looks had been created for Mohanlal, but none of them made it into the film's final cut. Jishad also questioned the decision to limit the screen time of a superstar like Mohanlal.

He further stated that he would not be associated with the project if a third instalment of the film were made.

Speaking about the decision to cut the actor's scenes, Jishad said, "Based on my experience in films, I can say that cutting scenes featuring a superstar like Mohanlal sir was absolutely unnecessary."

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'Jailer 2' Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned Rs 42.35 crore in net collections in India on its fifth day of release. This took the film's total domestic net collection to Rs 242.25 crore, while its domestic gross collection reached Rs 283.75 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 10 crore on its fifth day, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 194 crore. With these figures, the film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 477.75 crore.

The film was released on October 15. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the worldwide box office collection for 'Jailer 2' on its fifth day?

On its fifth day, 'Jailer 2' had a worldwide gross collection of Rs 477.75 crore. This included Rs 42.35 crore net in India on that day.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Mohanlal Jailer 2 Chethan D’Souza
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