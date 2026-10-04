Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahlawat initially pursued teaching, then found passion in theatre.

Raazi brought Jaideep wider recognition in Bollywood cinema.

Paatal Lok and Drishyam highlighted his broad acting range.

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently receiving praise for his performance in Drishyam: The Conclusion. As the actor takes on a key role in the Ajay Devgn-starrer, his journey from a village in Haryana to becoming one of Bollywood's recognised performers is once again in focus. Born and raised in Haryana, Jaideep spent much of his childhood and youth in his village. Before pursuing acting, he tried to build a career as a teacher and even appeared for several competitive examinations.

Jaideep Ahlawat Was Born In Haryana

Jaideep Ahlawat was born on February 8, 1980, in Kharkara village in Haryana's Rohtak district. His father, Dayanand Ahlawat, was a school teacher, while his mother worked as a physical education teacher. Growing up in a village shaped much of Jaideep's early life. He has spoken about leading a simple rural life and even recalled doing everyday chores, including manually collecting cow dung.

Sports And Literature Were A Part Of His Childhood

With his mother being a sports teacher, Jaideep developed an early interest in sports. He has said that he played several sports and spent considerable time practising. His father, meanwhile, introduced him to literature. Both influences remained an important part of his formative years.

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When Jaideep Ahlawat Started Feeling Like A Failure

Acting was not Jaideep's original career plan. Like his parents, he initially wanted to become a teacher and made several attempts to secure a government teaching job. He also appeared for examinations including the NDA, CDS and SSB, but could not clear them. Around 2000, he completed a Junior Basic Teacher course with the aim of becoming a primary school teacher. However, during the interview process, he gradually lost interest. Jaideep later recalled that he had started considering himself unsuccessful and felt that he was not doing anything worthwhile.

Theatre Changed His Career Direction

Jaideep eventually turned towards theatre, where he found a stronger connection with acting. After working in theatre for around two to three years, he joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to learn the craft more formally. This marked an important turning point in his journey towards becoming a professional actor.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Bollywood Debut

Jaideep made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Akshay Kumar's Khatta Meetha. He subsequently appeared in films including Commando: A One Man Army, Vishwaroopam, Gabbar Is Back and Raees. His breakthrough came with Meghna Gulzar's Raazi in 2018, where he played RAW officer Khalid Mir alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The role brought him wider recognition.

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From 'Raazi' To 'Maharaj'

Following Raazi, Jaideep continued to appear in a range of projects. He was seen in An Action Hero, Three of Us and Jaane Jaan. His performance in the 2024 Netflix film Maharaj further added to his growing recognition. He played Jadunath Maharaj in the film and received the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Jaideep Ahlawat Became A Popular OTT Face

Jaideep's biggest breakthrough on OTT came with Paatal Lok, in which he played the now-popular character Hathiram Chaudhary. He has also been part of projects such as The Family Man 3, Bloody Brothers, Lust Stories and Bard of Blood. His performances across films and web series have established him as an actor known for taking on varied and intense characters.

Jaideep Ahlawat In 'Drishyam 3'

Jaideep is currently seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third instalment of the franchise starring Ajay Devgn. His casting had generated interest ahead of the film's release, with the actor later clarifying that his character is not a replacement for Akshaye Khanna's role from the previous instalment. Instead, Jaideep plays a different character in the latest chapter of the franchise. As Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Jaideep into a new face-off within the franchise, the film has also put the spotlight back on the long journey that took him from theatre and supporting roles to major Bollywood and OTT projects.