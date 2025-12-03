Jafar Panahi Sentenced To One Year In Iran As New Film Triumphs At US Awards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi has been handed another prison sentence by a court in Iran, just as his latest film was being celebrated at a major event in the United States. His lawyer has confirmed that the filmmaker has been issued a one-year jail term along with a travel ban, on charges alleging he created propaganda against the political system.

Panahi, 65, was in New York when the ruling was delivered. The director had travelled to attend the Gotham Awards, where his film It Was Just an Accident picked up three top honours, including Best Director. The project was filmed secretly inside Iran despite the long-standing state order barring him from making movies.

During his acceptance speeches, Panahi did not refer to the new ruling but used the platform to highlight the struggle of independent artists. He dedicated his win to creators who continue to work despite censorship and danger, saying he wanted to honour “film-makers who keep the camera rolling in silence, without support, and at times, by risking everything they have, only with their faith in truth and humanity.” He added, “I hope that this dedication will be considered a small tribute to all film-makers who have been deprived of the right to see and to be seen, but continue to create and to exist.”

A Film Rooted in Real Stories of Oppression

It Was Just an Accident also won awards for Best Screenplay and Best International Film, further strengthening its position as a potential Oscar contender. The drama follows five Iranians who confront a man they believe once tortured some of them in prison. Panahi has said the narrative draws heavily from accounts he heard during his own incarceration and reflects “violence and the brutality of the Iranian government.”

A Long History of Clashes With Authorities

Panahi has frequently been targeted by Iranian authorities. He was sentenced to six years in 2010 for backing anti-government protests but was later released on conditional bail. In 2022, he was arrested again after speaking out against the detention of two other directors, spending seven months in custody before being freed.

Committed to Returning Home Despite Risks

Despite repeated arrests, Panahi has never hidden his desire to remain connected to Iran. In an interview with the Financial Times before the latest verdict, he recounted meeting an elderly Iranian exile who urged him not to return. “She begged me not to go back,” he said. But he told her he simply could not live anywhere else. “I can’t live outside Iran. I can’t adapt to anywhere else… because what are the officials going to do that they haven’t done already?”

It Was Just an Accident—which also won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year—has been selected as France’s official entry for the Oscars in the International Feature Film category.