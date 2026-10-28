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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJafar Panahi Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Iran; Faces 2-Year Social Media And Travel Ban

Jafar Panahi Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Iran; Faces 2-Year Social Media And Travel Ban

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has received a fresh five-year prison sentence in Iran, along with asset confiscation and two-year social media and travel restrictions,

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian filmmaker Panahi received five-year, one-month prison sentence.
  • Court also banned travel, social media, and confiscated assets.
  • Panahi was sentenced in absentia after bank accounts froze.
  • Latest ruling adds to Panahi's ongoing disputes with authorities.

Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison by a Tehran Revolutionary Court in a separate case, adding to the legal troubles he has faced in his home country for years. Panahi was sentenced in absentia, according to his lawyer Mostafa Nili, who spoke to Emtedad News Agency. The court has also ordered the confiscation of his assets and imposed two-year bans on social media use and travel, Variety reported. The filmmaker’s bank accounts were frozen last week, leading his legal team to the prosecutor’s office, where they learnt that the verdict had already been issued against him.

 Fresh Prison Sentence

Panahi’s lawyer Mostafa Nili told Emtedad News Agency that the Tehran Revolutionary Court handed down the latest sentence in absentia. The ruling includes five years and one month in prison, along with asset confiscation and two-year restrictions on social media use and international travel, according to Variety. However, Nili said implementation of both prison sentences remains discretionary.

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The development came after Panahi’s bank accounts were unexpectedly frozen last week. His legal team subsequently approached the prosecutor’s office in Tehran and learnt that the latest verdict had been issued without the filmmaker being present.

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Panahi’s Long-Running Disputes With Iranian Authorities

The latest ruling adds to a long history of confrontations between Panahi and Iranian authorities. In 2010, he was prohibited from filmmaking, speaking to the media and travelling outside the country. Despite those restrictions, he continued making films, including This Is Not A Film, Taxi and No Bears.

Panahi was arrested in 2022 in connection with protests involving filmmakers and spent around seven months in custody. The restrictions against him were lifted in April 2023, allowing him to travel to the Cannes Film Festival for the launch of It Was Just An Accident.

Return To Iran Despite Prison Risk

Panahi later travelled internationally to promote It Was Just An Accident, a drama centred on former prisoners confronting a man they believe was their torturer. The film also draws from the filmmaker’s own experience of imprisonment.

Despite already facing a one-year prison sentence in Iran, Panahi chose to return to the country. His decision came amid growing tensions, making his return particularly risky. The latest court ruling now adds another prison sentence and further restrictions to the legal challenges he continues to face.

Panahi is internationally recognised for films including The Circle, Offside, This Is Not A Film, Taxi and No Bears.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest legal development for Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi?

Jafar Panahi has been sentenced to five years and one month in prison by a Tehran Revolutionary Court. This ruling also includes asset confiscation and two-year bans on social media use and international travel.

How was the new verdict against Jafar Panahi discovered?

Panahi's legal team learned of the verdict when his bank accounts were frozen. Upon inquiring at the prosecutor's office, they discovered the sentence had been issued in his absence.

What past legal issues has Jafar Panahi faced in Iran?

Panahi was prohibited from filmmaking, speaking to the media, and travelling outside the country in 2010. He was also arrested in 2022 for protests, spending about seven months in custody.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jafar Panahi Iranian Filmmaker Jafar Panahi Jafar Panahi Sentenced Tehran Revolutionary Court Iran Filmmaker Jafar Panahi Prison Sentence
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