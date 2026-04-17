Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her willingness to turn approver in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. This development occurred during proceedings at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi.
Jacqueline Fernandez Seeks To Turn Approver In Rs 200 Cr Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case, Court Issues Notice
Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to turn approver in the Rs 200 crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case. Patiala House Court issues notice and seeks ED reply.
- Jacqueline Fernandez seeks approver status in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.
- Court asks Enforcement Directorate to respond to plea.
- Actor receives permission for international travel from April 24.
- Case involves Rs 200 crore money laundering allegations.
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez made a significant legal move on Friday after expressing her willingness to turn approver in the high-profile Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The development came during proceedings before the Patiala House Court in New Delhi, where the matter remains pending.
The latest update has quickly drawn attention, as the case has remained one of the most closely watched legal matters involving a Bollywood celebrity.
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Court Issues Notice, ED Asked To Respond
Rs. 200 crore money laundering case | Patiala House Court issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Actor Jacqueline Fernandes seeking permission to turn approver in Rs. 200 money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court has asked the ED to…— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026
According to ANI, the Patiala House Court issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea seeking permission to turn approver in the case. The court has reportedly asked the ED to file its response on April 20.
The news agency also mentioned that the court also permitted Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Dubai, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan from April 24 to May 25.
A counsel reportedly confirmed that the actor had expressed her wish to turn approver, following which the court asked her to file a formal application before the concerned department as part of the legal process.
What Does Turning Approver Mean?
In legal terms, an approver is a former accused or accomplice who agrees to assist the prosecution by becoming a witness and making a full disclosure of facts related to the case.
Under the law, an accused or co-accused can move the court seeking permission to turn approver. The investigating agency then reviews the request before placing its position before the court, which takes the final call.
Background Of The Case
Jacqueline Fernandez had earlier been named as a co-accused by the Enforcement Directorate. The agency alleged that she benefited from proceeds of crime in the form of gifts allegedly given by Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
The ED case stems from an extortion case registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in 2022. Sukesh Chandrasekhar was accused of allegedly cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.
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Next Hearing On April 20
With the court now seeking a response from the Enforcement Directorate, all eyes will be on the next hearing scheduled for April 20. The fresh development adds another dramatic turn to a case that has consistently made headlines.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What legal step did Jacqueline Fernandez take regarding the Rs 200 crore money laundering case?
What did the Patiala House Court decide regarding Jacqueline Fernandez's plea?
The Patiala House Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver. The court has requested the ED to file its response by April 20.
What does it mean for someone to turn approver in a legal case?
Turning approver means a former accused or accomplice agrees to assist the prosecution by becoming a witness. They must make a full disclosure of all facts related to the case.
What is the background of the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Jacqueline Fernandez?
The Enforcement Directorate named Jacqueline Fernandez as a co-accused, alleging she benefited from proceeds of crime through gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The case stems from an extortion case registered by Delhi Police.