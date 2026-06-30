Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Journalist Simi Chandoke claimed Jacqueline prolonged kissing in scenes.

Jacqueline, Sidharth Malhotra continued kissing post-cut in 'Gentleman'.

Simi also cited prolonged kiss with Tiger Shroff, 'Flying Jatt'.

Claims went viral, sparking debate in Bollywood circles.

Jacqueline Fernandez is once again making headlines, this time because of a surprising claim made by entertainment journalist Simi Chandoke. During a recent podcast appearance on Siddharth Kannan's show, Simi recalled two incidents involving Jacqueline’s on-screen kissing scenes with Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff. According to her, both moments went beyond the camera’s cut, leaving the sets stunned. The claims have quickly grabbed attention online, with many reacting strongly to the anecdotes. While these incidents are now resurfacing through social media discussions, the revelations have once again brought old film shoots and behind-the-scenes moments into public conversation across Bollywood circles.

Jacqueline Kissing Scene Claim

The conversation came up during Sidharth Kannan’s podcast, where Simi Chandoke was asked whether actresses also lose control during intimate scenes, just as such claims are often made about actors. In response to the question, Simi spoke about Jacqueline Fernandez and recalled an incident from the A Gentleman shoot.

Bollywood journalist reveals Jacqueline Fernandes got carried away while Kissing Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff



"Jacqueline and Sidharth Malhotra were shooting for A Gentleman... their kissing scene was over, the lights were turned off, the camera was switched off, and the… pic.twitter.com/D3SapXjygm — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) June 29, 2026

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Sidharth Malhotra Incident

According to Simi, Jacqueline and Sidharth Malhotra continued kissing even after the scene had officially ended. She said, “Jacqueline aur Sidharth Malhotra, wo log Gentleman ke liye shoot kar rahe the, unki ek flop film aayi thi. To Jacqueline aur Sidharth ka kissing scene khatam bhi ho gaya. Lights bhi band ho gayi, camera bhi off ho gaya, action bhi band ho gaya, cut bhi bol diya aur phir bhi wo log smooch karte rahe.” (Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra were shooting for A Gentleman, which turned out to be a flop film. Their kissing scene had already ended. The lights were switched off, the camera was turned off, the action had stopped, and ‘cut’ had already been called, yet the two of them kept smooching.) This statement has now gone viral, drawing mixed reactions online.

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Tiger Shroff Film Claim

Simi also shared another similar anecdote involving Tiger Shroff during the shoot of A Flying Jatt. She claimed that during a kissing scene in the film, both actors got carried away despite repeated calls of “cut”. Simi said, “Jacqueline ne film ki thi Tiger Shroff ke saath, naam tha Flying Jatt. Wahan par bhi kissing scene tha. Tiger aur Jacqueline dono beh gaye. Jacqueline unko kiss karti gayi, karti gayi, karti gayi… cut, cut, cut ka koi matlab nahi.” (Jacqueline Fernandez had done a film with Tiger Shroff called A Flying Jatt. There was a kissing scene there as well. Tiger and Jacqueline both got carried away. Jacqueline just kept kissing him, and kept kissing him… ‘cut, cut, cut’ meant nothing.)

Interestingly, both A Gentleman (2017) and A Flying Jatt (2016) were action-comedy films and failed to perform at the box office despite strong buzz around their releases.