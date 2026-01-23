Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJackie Shroff’s Daughter Krishna Shroff Joins Reality Show The 50

Jackie Shroff’s Daughter Krishna Shroff Joins Reality Show The 50

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, is set to enter the reality show The 50 on JioHotstar and Colors.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 03:30 PM (IST)

Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna, is all set to step into the upcoming reality show The 50 and said that as long as she holds on to her self-belief and stays open to the adventure, she knows she would shine in the unpredictable game.”

Sharing her thoughts ahead of joining the show, Krishna said, “I’ve been a part of reality shows before, but The 50 seems like it will be a completely new experience for me. Interacting with so many different personalities in one go is something I’m genuinely looking forward to as an extrovert.”

“After doing two reality shows, I’ve realised that I’m my own biggest competitor. As long as I hold on to my self-belief and stay open to the adventure, I know I’ll shine in this unpredictable game,” she added.

A promo for Krishna’s entry was unveiled on Instagram by JioHotstar and the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff in a collaborative post.

It was captioned: “All set to bring the fire and the fearless to The 50! #The50 Feb 1st onwards on @jiohotstar & @colorstv.”

The format, owned by Banijay, brings together a diverse mix of personalities in a high-pressure, strategy-driven environment and is all set to make its Indian debut on JioHotstar and Colors, starting February 1.

The 50 premieres will stream on JioHotstar and on Colors.

Krishna was seen finishing as a runner-up in the 2025 village-based reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. She also appeared as a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Talking about Jackie, he will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krishna Shroff Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 The 50 Reality Show The 50 JioHotstar Colors TV The 50 Krishna Shroff Reality Shows
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Movie Review
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Border 2 Review: Sunny Deol Shines In An Emotion-Driven War Drama That Overcomes Weak VFX
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget