Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors, singers joined CM for Yamuna cleanliness drive.

Jackie Shroff urged public to keep rivers clean, avoid pollution.

CM Rekha Gupta stressed wider Delhi cleanliness responsibility.

Actors Jackie Shroff, Esha Gupta and singers Stebin Ben, Bismil joined Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for a cleanliness campaign focused on the Yamuna. The drive took place at Munak Nehar Ghat in Shalimar Bagh, where the participants came together to promote environmental awareness and encourage people to take responsibility for keeping rivers and public spaces clean.

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Jackie Shroff Urges People To Keep Rivers Clean

During the campaign, Jackie Shroff talked about the importance of protecting water bodies and called on people to be more mindful of how they dispose of waste. Stressing that river conservation is a shared responsibility, the actor urged people not to pollute rivers that hold religious significance.

He said, "...Keeping the water clean and cleaning the Yamuna is everyone's responsibility... It is our duty to keep every river clean. We should not dump our waste at the feet of the very goddesses we worship. Please be careful. We consider these rivers goddesses and worship them, don't we?..."

Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff says, "...Keeping the water clean and cleaning the Yamuna is everyone's responsibility... It is our duty to keep every river clean. We should not dump our waste at the feet of the very goddesses we worship. Please be careful. We consider these rivers goddesses and worship them, don't we?..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026

The actor also shared a message for Delhi residents, saying, "Delhi hamari hain; hum sab ki zimmedaari hain."

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta leads a cleanliness drive at Munak Canal. Actress Esha Gupta, actor Jackie Shroff and singers Bismil and Stebin Ben are also present https://t.co/DZM7ilWBfJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026

Stebin Ben, Bismil Share Message On Keeping Delhi Clean

Singer Stebin Ben also voiced his support for the campaign, urging residents to make cleanliness a daily habit rather than limiting it to special drives. Referring to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's message, he called on people to take small but consistent steps to maintain clean surroundings.

He said, "As CM Rekha Gupta mentioned, 'Our Delhi, Our Responsibility', we should simply live by this principle. Every day, as we step out of our homes, we should consider how we can keep our surroundings clean, and we should make small, consistent efforts each day to do as much as we possibly can..."

#WATCH | Delhi: Singer Stebin Ben says, "As CM Rekha Gupta mentioned, 'Our Delhi, Our Responsibility'—we should simply live by this principle. Every day, as we step out of our homes, we should consider how we can keep our surroundings clean, and we should make small, consistent efforts each day to do as much as we possibly can..." — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026

Singer Bismil, who was also present at the cleanliness drive at Munak Canal, stressed that maintaining a clean city requires participation from both the government and its residents. He encouraged citizens to dispose of waste responsibly and contribute to keeping the capital clean.

He said, "...Keeping the city clean is the government's responsibility, but it is also our responsibility as citizens. We should dispose of our waste properly and keep our Delhi clean. This is my Delhi, our Delhi. Let's keep it clean..."

Delhi: At the cleanliness drive at Munak Canal, singer Bismil says, "...Keeping the city clean is the government's responsibility, but it is also our responsibility as citizens. We should dispose of our waste properly and keep our Delhi clean. This is my Delhi, our Delhi. Let's keep it clean..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2026

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'This Is Our Responsibility'

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who led the cleanliness initiative at Munak Canal, said the campaign was part of a wider effort to improve cleanliness and promote greenery across Delhi.

Talking about how the responsibility extends beyond one location, she said, "This is not just about the Munak Canal; it is about all of Delhi, our mother Yamuna, the cleanliness of the city, and making the city green."

#WATCH दिल्ली: मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता ने कहा, "बात केवल मुनक नहर की नहीं है, बात पूरी दिल्ली की है, हमारी यमुना मां की है, शहर के स्वच्छता की है, शहर को हरा भरा बनाने की है। जब दिल्ली हमारी है, तो ये हम सबकी जिम्मेदारी है। जब हम आस्था के त्यौहार मनाते हैं, शानदार तरीके से अपनी संस्कृति परंपराओं को निभाते हैं, तो ये हमारी ही जिम्मेदारी है कि हर कार्यक्रम के बाद, हर प्रोग्राम के बाद हम अपने इस शहर को साफ भी करें।" — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 19, 2026

She added, Since Delhi is ours, this is all our responsibility. When we celebrate festivals of faith and uphold our culture and traditions with pride, it is also our responsibility to clean up our city after every event, after every program."