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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Jab Nahi Tha, Toh Maangte The; Ab Mil Raha Hai Toh…’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Thought-Provoking Life Lesson

‘Jab Nahi Tha, Toh Maangte The; Ab Mil Raha Hai Toh…’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Thought-Provoking Life Lesson

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a reflective note on his blog about human desires and contentment, explaining how people often struggle to manage the very things they once wished to receive.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 14 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan reflected on evolving human desires in his blog.
  • People wish for more when they have very little.
  • Receiving abundance can overwhelm, despite initial strong desire.
  • World doesn't wait; seize opportunities before they pass.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares his thoughts and personal reflections through his blog, giving fans a glimpse into his perspective on life. In a recent entry, the veteran actor discussed the changing nature of human desires and how people sometimes struggle to appreciate what they once wished for. He observed that when people have very little, they want more, but when their wishes begin to come true, they may find themselves wondering how to manage everything they receive. His words offer a thought-provoking take on life, gratitude and contentment.

Amitabh Bachchan On Life’s Biggest Truth

In his latest blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on how people's expectations change with time. He explained that when someone has nothing, they wish for anything they can get. However, when things finally start falling into place, the same person may feel overwhelmed by what they receive.

Also Read: 'Japnaam, It's A Wrap': Bobby Deol And Prakash Jha Successfully Conclude Filming For 'Aashram Season 4'

Sharing his observation, the actor wrote, "Jab nahi milta tha, toh maangte the. Kuch bhi mil jaaye, bas mil jaaye. Ab jab Ishwar ki kripa se mil raha hai, toh keh rahe hain ki itna mil gaya hai, rakhenge kahan?" (When we didn't get anything, we would keep asking for it. We wanted anything, as long as we got something. Now, by God's grace, when we are receiving so much, we wonder where we will keep it all.)

Taking his thought further, Bachchan described this as one of life's biggest truths. He pointed out the contrast between wanting something and actually receiving it.

He wrote, "Jeevan ka bahut bada satya hai ye - jab nahi tha, toh maanga jaata tha lekin milta nahi tha. Ab bina maange milta ja raha hai aur samajh nahi aata ki maanga toh tha, par itna nahi." (This is one of life's biggest truths. When we had nothing, we would ask for things but would not receive them. Now, things keep coming without even asking, and we do not know what to do with them. We had asked for them, but not this much.)

जब नहीं था तो मांगते थे, अब मिल रहा है तो', अमिताभ बच्चन ने बताई जिंदगी की सबसे बड़ी सच्चाई

Amitabh Bachchan’s Take On Life

The veteran actor also added that the world does not function according to an individual's wishes. He encouraged readers to make the most of opportunities before they pass by.

Concluding his blog entry with a humorous remark, Bachchan wrote, "Are miyaan, duniya aapke kehne pe thodi chalti hai. Aap toh kuch bhi kahiye, duniya chalti jaati hai. Agar aapne daud ke pakad liya, toh theek, nahi pakad paaye toh, than than Gopal. Ab chale hum neend pakadne." (The world does not run according to what you say. You can say whatever you want, but the world keeps moving. If you manage to catch up by running, that's good; if not, you are left with nothing. Now, off I go to catch some sleep.)

Also Read: Children's Day 2026: 'Swapped', 'The Great Grand Superhero' And More To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar

Amitabh Bachchan’s Work Front

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he is expected to return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main topic of Amitabh Bachchan's recent blog entry?

His blog discusses the changing nature of human desires. He observes that people often struggle to appreciate what they once wished for, sometimes feeling overwhelmed when those wishes come true.

What 'biggest truth' about life did Amitabh Bachchan share in his blog?

He highlighted that people ask for things when they have nothing, but once received, they often feel overwhelmed, even when things come without asking. He views this as a significant life truth.

What advice did Amitabh Bachchan offer regarding life's opportunities?

He advised that the world doesn't operate on individual wishes. He encouraged readers to make the most of opportunities as they arise, emphasizing seizing chances before they are gone.

What are Amitabh Bachchan's current and upcoming professional commitments?

He is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he is expected to return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Blog Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Amitabh Bachchan Latest News Kaun Banega Crorepati 18
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