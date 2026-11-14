Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan reflected on evolving human desires in his blog.

People wish for more when they have very little.

Receiving abundance can overwhelm, despite initial strong desire.

World doesn't wait; seize opportunities before they pass.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan often shares his thoughts and personal reflections through his blog, giving fans a glimpse into his perspective on life. In a recent entry, the veteran actor discussed the changing nature of human desires and how people sometimes struggle to appreciate what they once wished for. He observed that when people have very little, they want more, but when their wishes begin to come true, they may find themselves wondering how to manage everything they receive. His words offer a thought-provoking take on life, gratitude and contentment.

Amitabh Bachchan On Life’s Biggest Truth

In his latest blog entry, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on how people's expectations change with time. He explained that when someone has nothing, they wish for anything they can get. However, when things finally start falling into place, the same person may feel overwhelmed by what they receive.

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Sharing his observation, the actor wrote, "Jab nahi milta tha, toh maangte the. Kuch bhi mil jaaye, bas mil jaaye. Ab jab Ishwar ki kripa se mil raha hai, toh keh rahe hain ki itna mil gaya hai, rakhenge kahan?" (When we didn't get anything, we would keep asking for it. We wanted anything, as long as we got something. Now, by God's grace, when we are receiving so much, we wonder where we will keep it all.)

Taking his thought further, Bachchan described this as one of life's biggest truths. He pointed out the contrast between wanting something and actually receiving it.

He wrote, "Jeevan ka bahut bada satya hai ye - jab nahi tha, toh maanga jaata tha lekin milta nahi tha. Ab bina maange milta ja raha hai aur samajh nahi aata ki maanga toh tha, par itna nahi." (This is one of life's biggest truths. When we had nothing, we would ask for things but would not receive them. Now, things keep coming without even asking, and we do not know what to do with them. We had asked for them, but not this much.)

Amitabh Bachchan’s Take On Life

The veteran actor also added that the world does not function according to an individual's wishes. He encouraged readers to make the most of opportunities before they pass by.

Concluding his blog entry with a humorous remark, Bachchan wrote, "Are miyaan, duniya aapke kehne pe thodi chalti hai. Aap toh kuch bhi kahiye, duniya chalti jaati hai. Agar aapne daud ke pakad liya, toh theek, nahi pakad paaye toh, than than Gopal. Ab chale hum neend pakadne." (The world does not run according to what you say. You can say whatever you want, but the world keeps moving. If you manage to catch up by running, that's good; if not, you are left with nothing. Now, off I go to catch some sleep.)

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Amitabh Bachchan’s Work Front

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he is expected to return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas.