Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anupam Kher supports Women's Reservation Bill, citing household roles.

INDIA bloc leaders discuss Centre's delimitation, women's quota proposals.

Centre proposes increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850 seats.

Opposition backs quota, objects to linking it with delimitation.

Actor Anupam Kher has thrown his support behind the Women's Reservation Bill ahead of the special session of Parliament, saying women deserve greater representation in politics. He mentioned that their central role in managing households and said the proposed legislation should be passed.

Speaking to the media in Kolkata, Kher said women have traditionally held considerable influence within families, often taking responsibility for managing almost every aspect of home life. He expressed happiness over the proposed reservation and stressed that the measure was essential.

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Anupam Kher Says Women's Reservation Bill Is Essential

"I am very happy. In our homes, it is the women who hold the power, not just 33%, but 80%. This has always been the case; mothers and wives, they are the ones who manage everything. I believe this bill should be passed; it is absolutely essential...," he said.

Kher's remarks come as political discussions around the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation measures gather pace ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, scheduled to begin on November 30.

#WATCH | Kolkata | On Women's Reservation Bill, actor Anupam Kher says, "I am very happy. In our homes, it is the women who hold the power—not just 33%, but 80%. This has always been the case; mothers and wives—they are the ones who manage everything. I believe this bill should be passed; it is absolutely essential..." — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

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INDIA Bloc Leaders To Discuss Delimitation And Women's Reservation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to join him.

The meetings come amid discussions within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's revised proposals on delimitation and women's reservation. The legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories.

The proposals seek to raise the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. They also suggest increasing the number of seats allocated to each state and Union Territory by 50%, with a corresponding rise in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies.

The proposed changes are intended to facilitate the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The DMK and the NCP-SP have indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. However, the DMK has said Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of parliamentary representation should not be reduced.

While Opposition parties have backed women's reservation, they have raised objections to linking its implementation with delimitation. They have also called for the exercise to be based on the latest Census data.

The Centre, meanwhile, has proposed using the 2011 Census to redraw constituencies and determine seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It has also proposed retaining the 1971 population basis for allocating Lok Sabha seats among states until 2051.

(With inputs from ANI)