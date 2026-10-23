‘It’s Time To Fight’: Prakash Raj Backs ‘Har Gali Jantar Mantar’ Nationwide Protest Against SIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prakash Raj supports nationwide 'Har Gali Jantar Mantar' protests.

Protests demand CEC removal and SIR exercise withdrawal.

Nationwide demonstrations planned, Delhi march targets Election Commission.

Prakash Raj has voiced his support for the nationwide 'Har Gali Jantar Mantar' protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, urging citizens to unite in defence of democracy, the Constitution and their right to vote. A demonstration is scheduled in New Delhi on Friday, with organisers demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal of the SIR exercise.

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'Dear Citizens, It's Time To Fight...'

Prakash Raj, who has been extremely vocal in protests against SIR exercise, shared a video on social media appealing to people to participate in demonstations across the country. The actor has also criticised the authorities over the arrests of Sourav Das and Shutosh Ranka.

In his video, Raj said, "Dear citizens, it's time to fight...toto save our democracy, to save our constutition and to save our right to vote. You're watching what's happening. They're stealing our citizen's rights through SIR, they're arrested the youth and protestors for waving our national flag and protesting. You're watching the police brutality of this regime. It's time we come together."

#ScrapSIR #SaveDemocracy #HarGaliJantarMantar join the country wide protest s today https://t.co/6EawQXdgpX — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 23, 2026

Calling on people to take part in local demonstrations, he added, "Har Gali Jantar Mantar', every street is Jantar Mantar...as people join as one to protest today across the country, please go and show the solidarity to the nearest protest."

Raj also encouraged citizens to share their views online, saying, "Share this video and your opinions on social media. Let's all togerher retrieve our democracy, our constitution and our right to vote. Jai Hind!"

What Is The 'Har Gali Jantar Mantar' Protest?

The nationwide demonstration is being organised by People Against SIR, an alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups formed on October 14. Similar protests are planned in different parts of the country, with organisers calling for the complete withdrawal of the SIR exercise.

Those invited to participate include Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, student leaders Neha Bora and Aishe Ghosh, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. Economist Parakala Prabhakar, actor-activist Prakash Raj, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and author Tushar Gandhi are also among the invitees.

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Delhi March To Head Towards Election Commission Headquarters

The New Delhi demonstration is scheduled to begin near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place before proceeding towards the Election Commission of India's headquarters at Nirman Bhawan/Patel Chowk.

Participants plan to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's immediate resignation and prosecution, alongside the complete withdrawal of the SIR exercise. Organisers have said that if police prevent the march from following its planned route, protesters will hold a “People’s Parliament” at the spot before dispersing peacefully after singing the national anthem.