Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manoj Bajpayee states women have long led mainstream Hindi cinema.

He cites Vidya Balan and Kajol as key examples of this trend.

OTT platforms encourage women-led projects with lower financial risks.

Streaming platforms also boost male actors' visibility and opportunities.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee believes women have been taking on leading roles in mainstream Hindi cinema for years, even as Bollywood continues to be largely associated with male protagonists. Pointing to the work of Vidya Balan and Kajol, he said the shift towards female-led films has been gradual but has been underway for a long time.

During a discussion on the representation of women in leading roles, Bajpayee was asked whether female actors still face a longer wait to receive the same acceptance as male protagonists. He felt the change was already visible across the industry.

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Manoj Bajpayee Names Vidya Balan And Kajol

“The heroine has been coming as a hero for a long time. I remember so many films of Vidya Balan. I remember Kajol's movies too. It is taking its time, but it's happening. What is good that is happening. And it has been happening for a long time, right?” he said.

The actor also credited OTT platforms with making women-led projects more frequent. According to him, the financial risks involved in streaming productions are comparatively lower than those associated with theatrical films, allowing more such stories to find space.

“And with OTT, it's happening more frequently because the stake is not that high,” Bajpayee said.

OTT Platforms Have Opened Doors For More Actors

Bajpayee also highlighted how streaming platforms have helped male actors who previously struggled to find substantial opportunities in mainstream cinema. He believes OTT has given them greater visibility and recognition.

“Look at the actors who could not even get rightly consumed earlier. Male actors could not even get consumed by mainstream cinema. They are getting so much respect on OTT,” he said.

“And their lifestyle is maintained. They are finding some kind of comfort in their life because of all those roles that they have been getting,” he added.

Vidya Balan has headlined several women-led Hindi films, including The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, Tumhari Sulu and Sherni. Kajol, too, has taken on a range of roles in projects such as Helicopter Eela, The Trial, The Good Wife and Dushman.

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Manoj Bajpayee's Latest Project

On the work front, Bajpayee was recently seen in Gajab Raat, a suspense thriller featuring Divya Dutta and directed by Ritesh Shah. The film premiered on Netflix on October 23.

(With inputs from IANS)