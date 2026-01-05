Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘It’s All In The Family’: Deepika Padukone’s Proud Reaction To Dhurandhar Goes Viral

‘It’s All In The Family’: Deepika Padukone’s Proud Reaction To Dhurandhar Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone’s proud and joyful reaction to Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’ during a fan meet has gone viral on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:55 PM (IST)

Ranveer Singh’s action-packed spy thriller Dhurandhar has been enjoying a strong run at the box office since its theatrical release on December 5. While the film continues to draw audiences, it was a recent fan interaction hosted by Deepika Padukone that has now grabbed widespread attention online. A video from the event, held days after the film’s release, shows Deepika reacting with visible pride and joy to the success of her husband’s blockbuster.

The clip has since gone viral, with fans applauding the actress for her candid and heartwarming response.

Deepika Padukone Shares a Candid Moment With Fans

Deepika Padukone recently hosted an intimate meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai, where she spoke openly about her career, personal life, and recent milestones. During the interaction, she casually asked the audience if they had watched Dhurandhar. When the crowd responded with a loud “Yes,” the actress broke into a wide smile, flipped her hair, and let out a celebratory cheer that instantly lit up the room.

The moment became even more memorable when the host remarked that he hadn’t expected discussions about other films during the session. Deepika responded with a smile, saying, “It’s all in the family.” Her reaction quickly struck a chord with fans, who saw it as a genuine expression of support and pride for Ranveer Singh’s success.

 

Deepika on Dhurandhar success
byu/Cobrachan inBollyBlindsNGossip

When the conversation turned toward the sequel, Deepika also clarified the release timeline, confirming that Dhurandhar 2 is slated to arrive in theatres in March.

Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over ‘Proud Wifey’ Moment

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user commented, “Proud wifey,” while another wrote, “This is so cute. Obviously she’s happy for his success.” A third fan echoed similar sentiments, saying, “A proud wifey there!”

The clip has been widely shared, with many appreciating the actor’s unfiltered happiness and the couple’s strong bond.

More About ‘Dhurandhar’ and What’s Next

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the first installment of a planned two-part film series. The story revolves around an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political networks. The film draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and Operation Lyari.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor playing key supporting roles. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 40th birthday today. She is currently in the United States with Ranveer Singh and their family, having recently been spotted posing with fans in New York during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Bollywood News Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Box Office Deepika Fan Meet Dhurandhar 2 Release
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy
India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget