‘It’s All In The Family’: Deepika Padukone’s Proud Reaction To Dhurandhar Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh’s action-packed spy thriller Dhurandhar has been enjoying a strong run at the box office since its theatrical release on December 5. While the film continues to draw audiences, it was a recent fan interaction hosted by Deepika Padukone that has now grabbed widespread attention online. A video from the event, held days after the film’s release, shows Deepika reacting with visible pride and joy to the success of her husband’s blockbuster.

The clip has since gone viral, with fans applauding the actress for her candid and heartwarming response.

Deepika Padukone Shares a Candid Moment With Fans

Deepika Padukone recently hosted an intimate meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai, where she spoke openly about her career, personal life, and recent milestones. During the interaction, she casually asked the audience if they had watched Dhurandhar. When the crowd responded with a loud “Yes,” the actress broke into a wide smile, flipped her hair, and let out a celebratory cheer that instantly lit up the room.

The moment became even more memorable when the host remarked that he hadn’t expected discussions about other films during the session. Deepika responded with a smile, saying, “It’s all in the family.” Her reaction quickly struck a chord with fans, who saw it as a genuine expression of support and pride for Ranveer Singh’s success.

When the conversation turned toward the sequel, Deepika also clarified the release timeline, confirming that Dhurandhar 2 is slated to arrive in theatres in March.

Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over ‘Proud Wifey’ Moment

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user commented, “Proud wifey,” while another wrote, “This is so cute. Obviously she’s happy for his success.” A third fan echoed similar sentiments, saying, “A proud wifey there!”

The clip has been widely shared, with many appreciating the actor’s unfiltered happiness and the couple’s strong bond.

More About ‘ Dhurandhar ’ and What’s Next

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is the first installment of a planned two-part film series. The story revolves around an Indian intelligence officer who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political networks. The film draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and Operation Lyari.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor playing key supporting roles. The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 40th birthday today. She is currently in the United States with Ranveer Singh and their family, having recently been spotted posing with fans in New York during Christmas and New Year celebrations.