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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘It Just Showed The Other Person’s Class’: Neil Nitin Mukesh Slams Uttarakhand Minister Over Daler Mehndi Row

‘It Just Showed The Other Person’s Class’: Neil Nitin Mukesh Slams Uttarakhand Minister Over Daler Mehndi Row

Neil Nitin Mukesh has slammed Subodh Uniyal over his public confrontation with Daler Mehndi, saying the incident was heartbreaking and senior artists deserve respect.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
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  • Incident sparked wider debate on artist treatment and respect.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has expressed disappointment over the public confrontation between Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. Reacting to the controversy, Neil said that senior artists deserve dignity and that any concerns about a performance should be addressed privately rather than by embarrassing someone in front of an audience.

The controversy erupted after Uniyal interrupted Daler's performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Uttarakhand and questioned his ability to sing. Videos of the exchange went viral on social media, triggering reactions from members of the entertainment industry. Speaking exclusively to Mid-Day, Neil said the incident had left him hurt, adding that his experience as an artist and his connection to a musical family helped him understand the situation.

'It Just Showed The Other Person's Class': Neil On Public Confrontation

Neil further explained that confronting an artist in front of an audience was not the appropriate way to handle a disagreement. He said that anyone dissatisfied with a performance should wait until the artist leaves the stage and then speak to them directly. According to Neil, a private conversation would allow both sides to understand the situation without turning it into a public spectacle.

Reacting to the way Daler was addressed, Neil said, "Humiliating someone like that, especially an artist who has been around for so many years, was truly heartbreaking." He added that the incident reflected more on the person responsible for the confrontation than on the artist being criticised. Neil concluded his remarks by questioning the direction in which humanity was heading.

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Neil Nitin Mukesh Says Daler Mehndi Deserved Respect

Neil said he could relate to the vulnerability artists experience while performing on stage. Being the son of singer Nitin Mukesh, he explained that he understood the importance of respecting performers, particularly those with decades of experience. Expressing his disappointment, Neil said, "He is such a senior artist; give him some respect. Humanity should come first." The actor also referred to his response to Mika Singh's social media post defending his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, amid the controversy.

What Happened Between Daler Mehndi And Subodh Uniyal?

The controversy began during Daler Mehndi's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, during Navratri celebrations. A video from the event showed Subodh Uniyal walking onto the stage and questioning the singer's performance. The minister was heard criticising Daler's ability to speak clearly and asking how he would sing if he could not speak properly. Uniyal also objected to what he believed was a lack of proper performance for the audience. He reportedly questioned whether the singer was performing live or relying on a pre-recorded track. The minister alleged that Daler was under the influence of alcohol. However, the claim has not been independently established, and the viral footage alone does not confirm whether the singer was intoxicated.

 
 
 
 
 
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The incident sparked a wider debate about the treatment of artists, the expectations attached to paid performances and how concerns should be raised during public events.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Neil Nitin Mukesh suggest handling disagreements with artists?

Neil believes concerns about a performance should be addressed privately after the artist leaves the stage. This approach allows for mutual understanding without causing public humiliation.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Daler Mehndi Neil Nitin Mukesh Subodh Uniyal Daler Mehndi Controversy
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