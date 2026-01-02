‘It Is Rubbish’: Javed Akhtar Outraged Over Fake AI Video, Considers Cyber Complaint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has strongly condemned a fake AI-generated video circulating on social media that falsely claims he has “turned to God.” The misleading clip, which features a computer-generated image of Akhtar wearing a skull cap, has triggered outrage from the writer, who is now contemplating legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading the deepfake.

The controversy comes close on the heels of actor and politician Kangana Ranaut raising concerns about AI-edited images of her being circulated online, highlighting a growing problem of digital manipulation involving public figures.

Javed Akhtar Reacts Strongly to AI-Generated Clip

Early on Friday, Javed Akhtar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the issue publicly. The lyricist first shared a Facebook link containing the fake video and then followed it up with a strongly worded post expressing his anger and disbelief.

“A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God . It is rubbish,” Javed wrote.

A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God . It is rubbish . I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 1, 2026

He further made it clear that the matter could escalate legally if necessary. In another post, he added, “I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to the court for damaging my reputation and credibility.”

AI Video Emerges After Public Debate

The AI-generated image began circulating online shortly after Javed Akhtar participated in a public debate with Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi in New Delhi. The discussion, titled ‘Does God Exist?’, was held at the Constitution Club of India and drew attention for its intellectual and philosophical exchange. Soon after the event, the manipulated video surfaced, falsely attributing religious claims to Akhtar.

Celebrities Speak Out Against Misuse of AI

Javed Akhtar’s reaction echoes similar concerns recently raised by Kangana Ranaut. The actor-politician had called out AI-edited images that showed her wearing suits instead of sarees while exiting Parliament.

Sharing her frustration online, Kangana wrote, "Originally, these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures." She further added, "This is violating beyond words, everyday I wake up to see myself in various Al clothes various make ups even in edited photos, people should stop dressing up others!! Please stop with these Al edits and let me choose/decide how I want to look and what I want to wear when is entirely my prerogative."

Last month, actors Sreeleela and Nivetha Thomas also addressed the dangers of AI-generated content, urging ethical responsibility and greater awareness around privacy violations.

As AI technology becomes increasingly accessible, voices from the entertainment industry continue to call for safeguards to prevent reputational harm and the spread of misinformation.