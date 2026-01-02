Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘It Is Rubbish’: Javed Akhtar Outraged Over Fake AI Video, Considers Cyber Complaint

‘It Is Rubbish’: Javed Akhtar Outraged Over Fake AI Video, Considers Cyber Complaint

Javed Akhtar has reacted angrily to a fake AI-generated video falsely claiming he has “turned to God” and is considering approaching cyber police over the issue.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has strongly condemned a fake AI-generated video circulating on social media that falsely claims he has “turned to God.” The misleading clip, which features a computer-generated image of Akhtar wearing a skull cap, has triggered outrage from the writer, who is now contemplating legal action against those responsible for creating and spreading the deepfake.

The controversy comes close on the heels of actor and politician Kangana Ranaut raising concerns about AI-edited images of her being circulated online, highlighting a growing problem of digital manipulation involving public figures.

Javed Akhtar Reacts Strongly to AI-Generated Clip

Early on Friday, Javed Akhtar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address the issue publicly. The lyricist first shared a Facebook link containing the fake video and then followed it up with a strongly worded post expressing his anger and disbelief.

“A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer generated picture with a topi on my head claiming that ultimately I have turned to God . It is rubbish,” Javed wrote.

 

He further made it clear that the matter could escalate legally if necessary. In another post, he added, “I am seriously considering to report this to the cyber police and ultimately dragged the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to the court for damaging my reputation and credibility.”

AI Video Emerges After Public Debate

The AI-generated image began circulating online shortly after Javed Akhtar participated in a public debate with Islamic scholar Mufti Shamail Nadwi in New Delhi. The discussion, titled ‘Does God Exist?’, was held at the Constitution Club of India and drew attention for its intellectual and philosophical exchange. Soon after the event, the manipulated video surfaced, falsely attributing religious claims to Akhtar.

Celebrities Speak Out Against Misuse of AI

Javed Akhtar’s reaction echoes similar concerns recently raised by Kangana Ranaut. The actor-politician had called out AI-edited images that showed her wearing suits instead of sarees while exiting Parliament.

Sharing her frustration online, Kangana wrote, "Originally, these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures." She further added, "This is violating beyond words, everyday I wake up to see myself in various Al clothes various make ups even in edited photos, people should stop dressing up others!! Please stop with these Al edits and let me choose/decide how I want to look and what I want to wear when is entirely my prerogative."

Last month, actors Sreeleela and Nivetha Thomas also addressed the dangers of AI-generated content, urging ethical responsibility and greater awareness around privacy violations.

As AI technology becomes increasingly accessible, voices from the entertainment industry continue to call for safeguards to prevent reputational harm and the spread of misinformation.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Javed Akhtar AI Video Fake AI Video Javed Akhtar Javed Akhtar Legal Action AI Misuse Celebrities Kangana Ranaut AI Images
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
India
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
'Strong Public Trust' In EVMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Reveals Karnataka Govt Survey
World
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
KKR’s Bangladeshi Player Row: BJP Leader Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Traitor’, Cong, Dhirendra Shastri Back Actor
Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Winter: Biting Cold and Thick Fog Grip North India, Travel Turns Risky
Breaking: Zohran Mamdani’s Letter on Umar Khalid Sparks Political Debate
Breaking: New Year Crowd at Khatu Shyam Temple, Lakhs Gather for Darshan
Ghaziabad Shock: Son Gave ₹5 Lakh Supari to Kill Retired Air Force Father
Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget