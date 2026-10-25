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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'It Hurts Deeply': Shilpa Rao's Mumbai Concert Interrupted, Mic Switched Off Mid-Performance

'It Hurts Deeply': Shilpa Rao's Mumbai Concert Interrupted, Mic Switched Off Mid-Performance

Shilpa Rao reacts after her Bollywood Music Project performance in Mumbai was cut short amid scheduling delays, with fans criticising the organisers.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shilpa Rao's performance cut short due to scheduling delays.
  • Her microphone was switched off, sparking immediate fan criticism.
  • Rao expressed hurt on social media, thanking supportive audience.
  • Organizers faced backlash for poor time management and disrespect.

Shilpa Rao has expressed disappointment after her performance at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai was cut short. Amid scheduling delays, her microphone was reportedly switched off before she could properly thank the audience and bid farewell, prompting criticism of the event’s organisers.

The incident drew an angry response from fans, many of whom accused the organisers of poor time management and disrespect towards the singer. Rao later took to Instagram to share an emotional message, thanking the Mumbai audience for continuing to cheer for her even after the music stopped.

ALSO READ: 'Jhooti Party': Naseeruddin Shah Supports SRFTI Students’ Protest, Slams BJP Over Alleged Vendetta

'A Little Piece Of My Heart Broke', Says Shilpa Rao

After the incident, Rao said the abrupt end to her performance had left her deeply hurt. She also acknowledged the audience’s support, saying their voices and repeated calls of her name had moved her.

She took to her social media handle and wrote, "“Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not."

The singer added, "The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices... I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever. Shilpa”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

Microphone Reportedly Switched Off Mid-Performance

Rao was performing at the Mumbai music festival when delays to the event schedule reportedly led to her set being shortened. Her microphone was switched off during the performance, while the stage lighting was also changed.

As she attempted to thank the audience and conclude her set, fellow performer Kutle Khan began his performance, interrupting her farewell. Reports also said Rao was left waiting on stage for around 15 to 20 minutes for the microphone and stage lights to be switched back on.

ALSO READ: ‘Ghar Par Goliyaan Chal Rahi...': Rohit Shetty Recalls Firing At His Mumbai Home On 'Bigg Boss 20'

Fans Criticise Organisers Over Event Management

The incident triggered critisicm on social media, with fans and festival-goers questioning the organisers' handling of the schedule. Some argued that poor production planning should not result in an artist’s performance being abruptly stopped.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Shilpa Rao's performance at the Bollywood Music Project?

Her performance was cut short due to scheduling delays at the event. Her microphone was reportedly switched off before she could properly thank the audience.

How did Shilpa Rao react to her performance being cut short?

She expressed deep hurt and disappointment, sharing an emotional message on Instagram. She acknowledged the audience's continued support despite the interruption.

How did the audience respond to the incident?

Fans reacted angrily, criticizing the organizers for poor time management and disrespect towards the singer. They continued to cheer for Shilpa Rao even after her microphone was off.

Why was Shilpa Rao's microphone reportedly switched off mid-performance?

It was switched off due to reported scheduling delays at the event. This happened while she was attempting to conclude her set, making way for another performer.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Rao MUMBAI Shilpa Rao Mumbai Concert Kutle Khan
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