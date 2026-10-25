'It Hurts Deeply': Shilpa Rao's Mumbai Concert Interrupted, Mic Switched Off Mid-Performance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Rao's performance cut short due to scheduling delays.

Her microphone was switched off, sparking immediate fan criticism.

Rao expressed hurt on social media, thanking supportive audience.

Organizers faced backlash for poor time management and disrespect.

Shilpa Rao has expressed disappointment after her performance at the 10th anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai was cut short. Amid scheduling delays, her microphone was reportedly switched off before she could properly thank the audience and bid farewell, prompting criticism of the event’s organisers.

The incident drew an angry response from fans, many of whom accused the organisers of poor time management and disrespect towards the singer. Rao later took to Instagram to share an emotional message, thanking the Mumbai audience for continuing to cheer for her even after the music stopped.

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'A Little Piece Of My Heart Broke', Says Shilpa Rao

After the incident, Rao said the abrupt end to her performance had left her deeply hurt. She also acknowledged the audience’s support, saying their voices and repeated calls of her name had moved her.

She took to her social media handle and wrote, "“Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped, you did not."

The singer added, "The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices... I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back. I love you, Mumbai. Forever and ever. Shilpa”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Rao (@shilparao)

Microphone Reportedly Switched Off Mid-Performance

Rao was performing at the Mumbai music festival when delays to the event schedule reportedly led to her set being shortened. Her microphone was switched off during the performance, while the stage lighting was also changed.

As she attempted to thank the audience and conclude her set, fellow performer Kutle Khan began his performance, interrupting her farewell. Reports also said Rao was left waiting on stage for around 15 to 20 minutes for the microphone and stage lights to be switched back on.

#ShilpaRao's performance cut short by Bollywood Music Project team to give way for Kutle Khan's performance. Angry crowd chants 'Shilpa Shilpa'. @bmp_live @shilparao11 https://t.co/KMs6EiYEm9 — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) October 25, 2026

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Fans Criticise Organisers Over Event Management

The incident triggered critisicm on social media, with fans and festival-goers questioning the organisers' handling of the schedule. Some argued that poor production planning should not result in an artist’s performance being abruptly stopped.