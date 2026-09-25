‘Islam Mein...Sunnah Is No Moonch’: Gauahar Khan’s Sharp Reply To Aasif Khan's Mardangi Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gauahar Khan questioned Aasif's Bigg Boss masculinity comments.

Aasif stated moustaches define men, sparking criticism.

She argued character and thinking define true masculinity.

Fellow contestants and viewers also slammed Aasif's remarks.

Gauahar Khan has reacted to Aasif Khan’s comments on Bigg Boss 20, where the Panchayat actor connected moustaches with masculinity. The former Bigg Boss winner questioned why Aasif made such remarks and argued that a man’s character should be reflected in his thinking and behaviour rather than appearance. Gauahar also criticised his reaction during a heated exchange involving Uditi Singh and another contestant. Her comments came after Aasif said moustaches were an important part of his identity and suggested that men without them were not considered real men. His remarks have since drawn criticism from fellow contestants and viewers online.

Gauahar Khan Questions Aasif’s Remarks

Gauahar shared her reaction on social media after watching Aasif’s comments on Bigg Boss 20. Questioning his decision to make such statements on the show, she wrote, “Yaar, I have a question: Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa; he shouldn’t have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behaviour. When that girl was dissing Uditi, in the most low manner, he was enjoying it like they were all his thoughts. Felt bad seeing that. Such a good actor, par Har cheez mein aisi soch choti lagti hai. Mard ki nishaani mooch hoti hai hahahahah. Islam mein toh musalman mard ke liye sunnah is no moonch; has he forgotten that ???? Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai! Wish he knew that !”

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Gauahar, who won Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, said a man’s identity should be reflected in his thinking and conduct rather than facial hair. She also questioned Aasif’s reaction during the exchange involving Uditi.

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What Did Aasif Khan Say?

Aasif recently spoke about his connection with Rajasthan and said his moustache represents his identity. He went on to make comments suggesting that men without moustaches were not considered sufficiently masculine. His statement was challenged by Gullu and Aman Gandhi, who questioned the importance Aasif was giving to facial hair. Gullu also pointed out that several people, including Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, do not have moustaches.

Mahhi Vij also disagreed with Aasif, saying that being a “real man” should be about behaviour and keeping a family together rather than physical appearance.

Aasif Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Stint

Aasif Khan, known for his work in Panchayat, is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20. His statements and interactions inside the house have become part of several discussions since his entry into the reality show.

Gauahar’s comments add another reaction to the debate surrounding his remarks, with contestants and viewers questioning the connection he made between moustaches and masculinity. Aasif’s moustache remark has now sparked reactions both inside and outside the Bigg Boss 20 house, with Gauahar Khan among those questioning the thinking behind his statement.