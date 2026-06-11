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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIsha Rikhi Tags ‘Pati Dev’ Badshah On Instagram After Fans Link His Latest Post To Hania Aamir

Isha Rikhi Tags ‘Pati Dev’ Badshah On Instagram After Fans Link His Latest Post To Hania Aamir

Isha Rikhi has finally addressed months of speculation surrounding her relationship with Badshah, while fans continue discussing the rapper’s latest post featuring a mystery woman.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Isha Rikhi confirmed marriage to Badshah during Instagram AMA.
  • She urged Badshah to explain social media unfollow mystery.
  • Isha also shared their first public photo, confirming relationship.
  • Badshah's recent mystery woman post fueled new speculation.

Few months after wedding photographs believed to be from their private ceremony surfaced online, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has finally responded to the question that fans have been asking for months. During a recent Instagram Ask Me Anything session, the actor appeared to acknowledge her marriage to rapper Badshah while also playfully urging him to answer the internet's growing list of questions.

Her remarks arrived just as Badshah's latest Instagram post featuring a mystery woman triggered fresh speculation online, with many social media users linking Hania Aamir to the person in the photographs. 

ALSO READ: Is That Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir With Badshah? Internet Thinks So

Isha Rikhi Responds To Persistent Marriage Questions

(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)
(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)

The discussion began when a follower asked why she and Badshah do not follow each other on Instagram if they are married.

Sharing the question on her Instagram Stories, Isha revealed she had been inundated with similar queries for quite some time.

She said, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. ‘Are you married?' ‘Are you married to Badshah?' ‘Why don't you follow each other?' ‘Why don't you post pictures together?"

The actor further added, "Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: ‘Why don't you follow each other?' Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them as soon as possible."

First Photo Together Sparks Buzz

(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)
(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)

Another fan questioned why she had never shared a photograph with Badshah despite being his wife.

In response, Isha posted a picture showing the pair together, giving fans what many viewed as their first openly shared personal photograph.

While Isha's latest comments have reignited discussions about her relationship with the rapper, Badshah himself has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the marriage speculation.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol's Alpha Teaser Sparks Debate As Viewers Spot Similarities To 'La Femme Nikita', 'American Sniper'

Badshah's Mystery Woman Post Fuels Fresh Speculation

The renewed attention comes shortly after Badshah shared a set of photographs featuring an unidentified woman on Instagram.

Captioning the post, the rapper wrote, "The universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."

One image showed the woman resting her head on his shoulder while facing away from the camera. Another captured the pair holding hands, while a third featured them walking together through a picturesque setting.

Because her face remained hidden, the post quickly sparked debate among fans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

"Is this Hania Aamir?" one user commented. "Soft launch," wrote another.

Others wondered whether the photographs hinted at a new collaboration or upcoming project.

As of now, the identity of the woman remains unconfirmed.

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Isha Rikhi confirmed her marriage?

Yes, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi confirmed she is married during a recent Instagram Ask Me Anything session. She explicitly stated,

Why don't Isha Rikhi and Badshah follow each other or post photos together?

Isha Rikhi stated she believes her husband, Badshah, owes the audience an explanation for these questions. She did, however, share a picture showing the pair together, which fans viewed as their first openly shared personal photograph.

What recent post by Badshah sparked new speculation about his relationships?

Badshah recently shared a series of photographs on Instagram featuring a mystery woman, prompting fresh speculation. Many social media users linked the unidentified woman to Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Badshah Isha Rikhi ENtertainment News Hania Aamir
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