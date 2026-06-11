Isha Rikhi Tags ‘Pati Dev’ Badshah On Instagram After Fans Link His Latest Post To Hania Aamir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Isha Rikhi confirmed marriage to Badshah during Instagram AMA.

She urged Badshah to explain social media unfollow mystery.

Isha also shared their first public photo, confirming relationship.

Badshah's recent mystery woman post fueled new speculation.

Few months after wedding photographs believed to be from their private ceremony surfaced online, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has finally responded to the question that fans have been asking for months. During a recent Instagram Ask Me Anything session, the actor appeared to acknowledge her marriage to rapper Badshah while also playfully urging him to answer the internet's growing list of questions.

Her remarks arrived just as Badshah's latest Instagram post featuring a mystery woman triggered fresh speculation online, with many social media users linking Hania Aamir to the person in the photographs.

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Isha Rikhi Responds To Persistent Marriage Questions

(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)

The discussion began when a follower asked why she and Badshah do not follow each other on Instagram if they are married.

Sharing the question on her Instagram Stories, Isha revealed she had been inundated with similar queries for quite some time.

She said, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. ‘Are you married?' ‘Are you married to Badshah?' ‘Why don't you follow each other?' ‘Why don't you post pictures together?"

The actor further added, "Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: ‘Why don't you follow each other?' Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them as soon as possible."

First Photo Together Sparks Buzz

(Image Source: Instagram/@isharikhi)

Another fan questioned why she had never shared a photograph with Badshah despite being his wife.

In response, Isha posted a picture showing the pair together, giving fans what many viewed as their first openly shared personal photograph.

While Isha's latest comments have reignited discussions about her relationship with the rapper, Badshah himself has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the marriage speculation.

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Badshah's Mystery Woman Post Fuels Fresh Speculation

The renewed attention comes shortly after Badshah shared a set of photographs featuring an unidentified woman on Instagram.

Captioning the post, the rapper wrote, "The universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."

One image showed the woman resting her head on his shoulder while facing away from the camera. Another captured the pair holding hands, while a third featured them walking together through a picturesque setting.

Because her face remained hidden, the post quickly sparked debate among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

"Is this Hania Aamir?" one user commented. "Soft launch," wrote another.

Others wondered whether the photographs hinted at a new collaboration or upcoming project.

As of now, the identity of the woman remains unconfirmed.