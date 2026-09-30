Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Isha Rikhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20, praised by host.

She apologized to fans for disappointment post-Bigg Boss exit.

Ex-husband Badshah shared an "I love you" reel.

Isha Rikhi was evicted from Bigg Boss 20 on September 27 after host Salman Khan asked her to leave the house. He praised her for playing the game well and maintaining her dignity, and also complimented the confidence she exuded throughout. Following her eviction, Isha penned an emotional note on Instagram, apologising to fans who felt disappointed by her stint on the show. Her post came a day after her ex-husband, rapper Badshah, shared an “I love you” reel.

Isha Rikhi Apologises To Fans After ‘Bigg Boss 20’ Exit

A few hours ago, Isha took to Instagram to share an emotional note reflecting on her three-week journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. She began by thanking everyone who supported her throughout her stint on the reality show.

“Three weeks inside the Bigg Boss house, three weeks of so many emotions, experiences, challenges, laughter, tears, and memories I’ll carry with me forever,” she wrote.

“Coming back has made me realise just how much your love and support means to me. Thank you to every single person who stood by me, believed in me, cheered for me, and even to those who didn’t support me. I’m grateful for every opinion, every message and every person who was a part of this journey in some way,” she added.

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Isha went on to acknowledge that her time inside the house was emotionally challenging and that there were moments when she struggled to even express herself. She also apologised to fans who may have felt disappointed by her.

“The last few weeks were not easy for me. I had my emotional breakdowns, moments where I struggled to express myself, and moments where I probably didn’t come across the way I wanted to. I know I may have disappointed some of you, and if I did, I’m genuinely sorry. I’m still processing everything, understanding myself better and taking this whole experience as a learning experience,” she wrote.

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She concluded by expressing gratitude for the support she received throughout her journey.

“But one thing I want you all to know is that I felt your love, even when I couldn’t express much myself. And that means more to me than I can put into words. Thank you for standing by me, for understanding me, and for continuing to support me. I’m truly, truly grateful,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Rikhi (@isharikhi)

Badshah Shares ‘I Love You’ Reel

A day after Isha’s eviction, Badshah shared an “I love you” reel on Instagram. The timing of the post caught fans’ attention, with some linking it to Isha’s exit from the reality show.

“Hello, kaise ho aap sab log? I just want to thank you for all the love, blessings, and the support. That’s it. Just taking this moment to show my gratitude to all of you,” he said in the video.

He then added, “I’m not well, but I love you.”

Isha Rikhi And Badshah’s Relationship

Isha and Badshah dated for four years before getting married in March 2026. However, their marriage soon ran into trouble, and the couple announced their separation months after their wedding.

About ‘Bigg Boss 20’

Isha became the second contestant to be evicted from the show, following Rohed Khan, who was eliminated within the first 14 days. Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar, with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 17th consecutive season.

This season’s theme is “Tathas-Two”, which revolves around the idea of contestants getting a second chance in the game.