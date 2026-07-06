Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIs This What MS Dhoni Fears Most? Mentalist Suhani Shah Leaves Cricketer Stunned: WATCH

Is This What MS Dhoni Fears Most? Mentalist Suhani Shah Leaves Cricketer Stunned: WATCH

Mentalist Suhani Shah amazed MS Dhoni by correctly revealing his answers in a live mind-reading act. Watch the viral moment that left the cricket legend surprised.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 09:51 PM (IST)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni witnessed a surprising moment after mentalist Suhani Shah performed a mind-reading act. In front of a live audience, Shah accurately revealed two of Dhoni's answers, creating a memorable moment that quickly caught everyone's attention.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Team Up As Lead Pair In Shashie Vermaa’s Next Film

Suhani Shah Invites The Audience To Question MS Dhoni

Kicking off the act, Suhani Shah involved the audience by saying, "Agar aapke paas sawaal hai sir ke liye, I want you to raise up your hand." She then turned to Dhoni and instructed him, "Sir, make sure you do not tell the question to anyone. The question that you select that you want to answer should be in your mind. I want you to make sure to choose a question jiska answer nahi hai internet par."

Audience members then began asking a series of questions. They ranged from, "Which is your favourite travel destination?" and "Who is your favourite cricketer?" to "Which IPL team do you think will win the next season?"

The audience continued with more personal questions, including, "What would your 16 year old self look at you and say?", "Which is your second favourite sport after cricket?", "What makes you angry in your personal life?", and "What's the one thing that actually scares you?"

ALSO READ: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Sells Luxury Bandra Flat For Rs 7.75 Cr, Pays Rs 46.5 Lakh In Stamp Duty

The Mind-Reading Act Leaves Dhoni Surprised

Once the audience interaction concluded, Suhani returned to the stage and asked Dhoni to close his eyes while thinking about the question he had chosen and its answer. As he concentrated, she began writing something on a sheet of paper.

Seconds later, she asked Dhoni to reveal his answer. He replied, "I love mountanis." To his surprise, Suhani had written the very same response, leaving the cricket legend visibly astonished.

The act didn't end there. Suhani encouraged Dhoni to think of another answer before asking, "Will you be surprised if I get this right?"

Dhoni responded, "It's difficult."

She then asked Dhoni to reveal his answer while displaying what she had written to the audience. As Dhoni said, "Snakes," Suhani revealed her note, which read the exact same word, leaving the audience impressed by the apparent match.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who performed a mind-reading act with MS Dhoni?

Mentalist Suhani Shah performed the act. She accurately revealed two of Dhoni's secret answers, surprising him and the audience.

How did Suhani Shah involve the audience in her act?

She invited audience members to ask questions to MS Dhoni. He then secretly chose one question and its answer in his mind.

What were the two answers Suhani Shah correctly revealed from MS Dhoni?

Suhani Shah accurately revealed Dhoni's chosen answers as

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jul 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Cricket MS Dhoni Suhani Shah
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Is This What MS Dhoni Fears Most? Mentalist Suhani Shah Leaves Cricketer Stunned As She Reads His Mind: WATCH
Is This What MS Dhoni Fears Most? Mentalist Suhani Shah Leaves Cricketer Stunned As She Reads His Mind: WATCH
Celebrities
'Yeh Chanakya Neeti Hai': Shilpa Shinde On Working Again With Producer After False Sexual Harassment Case
'Yeh Chanakya Neeti Hai': Shilpa Shinde On Working Again With Producer After False Sexual Harassment Case
Celebrities
Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Team Up As Lead Pair In Shashie Vermaa’s Next Film
Ali Fazal And Richa Chadha Team Up As Lead Pair In Shashie Vermaa’s Next Film
Celebrities
Afsana Khan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Netizens Accuse Her Of Doing It For ‘Fame’
Afsana Khan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Netizens Accuse Her Of Doing It For ‘Fame’
Advertisement

Videos

Big Update: Confusion Over Champat Rai’s Arrival as High-Stakes Session Set to Begin
Latest Update: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Delayed as Members Arrive; Champat Rai Reaches Venue, Anil Mishra Yet to Arrive
Breaking news: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Skip Crucial Session on Their Resignations
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Convenes as Resignations of Two Senior Members Dominate Agenda Today
BREAKING: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Sees Key Absences as Senior Trustees Arrive Amid Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget