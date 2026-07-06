Is This What MS Dhoni Fears Most? Mentalist Suhani Shah Leaves Cricketer Stunned: WATCH

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni witnessed a surprising moment after mentalist Suhani Shah performed a mind-reading act. In front of a live audience, Shah accurately revealed two of Dhoni's answers, creating a memorable moment that quickly caught everyone's attention.

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Suhani Shah Invites The Audience To Question MS Dhoni

Kicking off the act, Suhani Shah involved the audience by saying, "Agar aapke paas sawaal hai sir ke liye, I want you to raise up your hand." She then turned to Dhoni and instructed him, "Sir, make sure you do not tell the question to anyone. The question that you select that you want to answer should be in your mind. I want you to make sure to choose a question jiska answer nahi hai internet par."

Audience members then began asking a series of questions. They ranged from, "Which is your favourite travel destination?" and "Who is your favourite cricketer?" to "Which IPL team do you think will win the next season?"

The audience continued with more personal questions, including, "What would your 16 year old self look at you and say?", "Which is your second favourite sport after cricket?", "What makes you angry in your personal life?", and "What's the one thing that actually scares you?"

Reading the mind of cricket's greatest

mastermind! ✨ MS Dhoni 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/VFiodDKUuN — Suhani Shah (@TheSuhaniShah) July 4, 2026

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The Mind-Reading Act Leaves Dhoni Surprised

Once the audience interaction concluded, Suhani returned to the stage and asked Dhoni to close his eyes while thinking about the question he had chosen and its answer. As he concentrated, she began writing something on a sheet of paper.

Seconds later, she asked Dhoni to reveal his answer. He replied, "I love mountanis." To his surprise, Suhani had written the very same response, leaving the cricket legend visibly astonished.

The act didn't end there. Suhani encouraged Dhoni to think of another answer before asking, "Will you be surprised if I get this right?"

Dhoni responded, "It's difficult."

She then asked Dhoni to reveal his answer while displaying what she had written to the audience. As Dhoni said, "Snakes," Suhani revealed her note, which read the exact same word, leaving the audience impressed by the apparent match.