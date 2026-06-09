Is That Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir With Badshah? Internet Thinks So

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapper Badshah posted photos with a mystery woman online.

Fans speculate the woman is Hania Aamir or a 'soft launch'.

Badshah reportedly married actress Isha Rikhi in March this year.

He divorced his first wife six years ago, co-parents daughter.

Rapper Badshah has sent the Internet into a frenzy after sharing a series of photos on Instagram featuring a mystery woman. While the singer deliberately kept her identity under wraps, fans believe they have already figured out who she is. The post has since started chatter in the comments section of the singer’s Instagram post.

Is Hania Aamir The Woman In Badshah’s Photos?

Sharing three photos on Instagram, Badshah wrote, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.” In the first picture, the rapper is seen posing for the camera while the woman, with her back turned, rests her head on his shoulder. Another photo shows the pair holding hands, and the third captures them walking hand in hand through a scenic location.

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The post, as expected, started a discussion about the mystery woman.

“Is this Hania Aamir?” one user asked. “Soft launch,” commented another.

A third user wrote, “We want to see Badshah in a new music video.”

“Is this a new collab?” wondered another fan.

Badshah Married Isha Rikhi In March

Badshah married Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family in March this year. Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared several photos from the wedding on Instagram, including moments of the couple exchanging garlands and seeking blessings from their loved ones. She also posted a video of the pair taking the traditional saat phere as sacred mantras were chanted by the priest.

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The couple reportedly dated for nearly four years before tying the knot. They met through a mutual friend at a party and gradually fell in love.

Their marriage came nearly six years after Badshah’s divorce from his first wife, Jasmine Masih. Despite their separation, the former couple continue to co-parent their daughter.





