Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expecting? Fans Spot ‘Baby Bump’ In Viral Video With Raj Nidimoru

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samantha celebrated film success; videos sparked pregnancy rumors.

Fans widely speculated baby bump; news remains unconfirmed.

Samantha thanked fans for film's overwhelming box office success.

She and producer Raj Nidimoru married December 2025.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making headlines once again - this time for her personal life. After Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed over Rs 13.15 crore on its opening day, the actress celebrated the film’s success with Raj Nidimoru, who is one of the producers, and the rest of the team. However, it was Samantha’s appearance in the celebration videos that caught fans’ attention, with many speculating that she is pregnant.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Viral Video

The now-viral video shows Raj cutting a celebratory cake with the cast and crew. As the clip progresses, he feeds a piece of cake to Samantha, who then lovingly offers one to him. After Raj takes a bite, Samantha goes on to share the cake with the rest of the team.

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For the celebration, Samantha kept it casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, and Raj opted for a brown button-down shirt layered over a black round-neck T-shirt, paired with jeans and a cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Soon after the videos surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section, with many claiming they noticed a baby bump.

“Aww, she is pregnant,” wrote one social media user. Another commented, “Yes, it’s a baby bump. Congratulations, Samantha.”

A third user wrote, “I usually don’t go with the rumours and edited clips, but this truly seems like she’s pregnant, and I’m so happy for her.”

Another fan commented, “It surely looks like a baby bump,” while one more wrote, “She is really fit. That’s why it looks like a baby bump.”

Neither Samantha nor Raj has addressed or confirmed the news.

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Samantha Thanks Fans For Film’s Success

Earlier in the day, Samantha penned a heartfelt note thanking audiences for the overwhelming response to Maa Inti Bangaaram. “To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led,” she wrote.

She continued, “And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release.”

Reflecting on the audience response, Samantha added, “The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve.”

She concluded the note by writing, “Our little production house delivered!”

To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us.



So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the… pic.twitter.com/555ZjHnWiY — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 20, 2026

Samantha And Raj’s Temple Visit

Ahead of the film’s release, Samantha and Raj visited the Tirumala Temple to seek blessings. Videos from their visit also went viral, with one showing Raj shielding Samantha as they made their way through a crowd of fans after exiting the temple premises.

Samantha and Raj tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore.