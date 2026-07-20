Is Rebel Kid Entering Lock Upp? Leaked Promo Leaves Fans Convinced It's Apoorva Mukhija

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked promo fuels speculation about new Lock Upp wildcard.

Viewers believe Apoorva Makhija (Rebel Kid) is next wildcard.

Fans anticipate chaos given her outspoken past reality TV.

Official confirmation regarding Apoorva's entry remains pending.

A leaked promo from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has fuelled fresh speculation about the show's next wildcard contestant, with many viewers convinced that content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, is set to enter the house. Although reports had previously suggested that she would join the reality series, the makers have not made any official announcement. The latest teaser has nevertheless reignited the rumours, prompting fans to flood social media with reactions. Many believe Apoorva's outspoken personality and previous reality television experience could dramatically change the dynamics inside the Lock Upp house this season.

Lock Upp 2 Wildcard Entry Buzz

The leaked promo features host Farah introducing a mystery contestant, saying, "Please welcome the most disruptive gang leader. Our latest wildcard." While the clip does not reveal the person's identity, several viewers believe it points towards Apoorva Mukhija. The teaser has quickly gone viral, with fans connecting it to earlier reports that claimed the digital creator would be joining the show. However, there has been no confirmation from the makers or Apoorva herself.

🚨 Lock Upp Promo 👀



Rebel Kid enters the game! 🔥

It’s Shivangi vs. Shreya. ⚔️



Harshad’s mistake cost his entire team the task. ⏳#LockUpp2 #LockUpp pic.twitter.com/Yk9zFAiHgG — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) July 19, 2026

Fan Reactions

The speculation has led many fans to revisit Apoorva's stint on The Traitors, where her outspoken approach earned her significant attention. One user wrote, "If you have not watched The Traitors, you will never understand the hype around Apoorva being on a reality show. Apoorva is literally the queen of chaos, and now I am more than excited to watch her in the Lock Upp house."

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Another commented, "I think if Apoorva is really going into the Lock Upp house, it is going to be too much fun." A viral reel also claimed, "I have heard that Rebel Kid is entering the Lock Upp house as a wildcard, and if this is true, it is the craziest decision ever. It is going to be so fun. I cannot wait for the episode to drop."

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Lock Upp Contestants

Whether the rumours prove true remains uncertain, but the leaked promo has undoubtedly increased curiosity around the ongoing season. The current contestants include Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola and Varun Yadav, among others.

If Apoorva does enter the competition, viewers expect her arrival to bring fresh rivalries and new twists inside the house. For now, Apoorva Mukhija's entry into Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa remains unconfirmed. Until the makers make an official announcement, the leaked promo and growing fan speculation continue to dominate conversations around the reality show.