Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom No confirmation exists on pre-shared questions or scripting.

Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ has sparked a fresh debate online after a behind-the-scenes photograph of Shanaya Kapoor went viral. The picture, reportedly taken while the actress was getting ready for the show, shows a sheet placed near her vanity table with the words ‘Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor’ written on it. This has led viewers to question whether guests are given questions in advance for the show's popular Rapid Fire round. However, the photograph does not confirm that the answers are scripted.

Shanaya Kapoor's Photo Goes Viral

Shanaya Kapoor made a surprise appearance in the sixth episode of ‘Koffee With Karan 9’, which premiered on November 18, 2026. Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla were the main guests on the episode, while Shanaya joined them during the Rapid Fire round.

Soon after the episode aired, a photograph of Shanaya from the show's sets began circulating on social media. Viewers noticed a sheet placed near her vanity table, reportedly carrying the words ‘Rapid Fire: Shanaya Kapoor’.

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The picture was first shared on Reddit before gaining attention across social media platforms. The sheet caught viewers' attention because it appeared to be related to the round in which Shanaya participated.

Is Koffee With Karan's Rapid Fire Round Scripted?

The photograph triggered speculation about whether guests are informed about the Rapid Fire questions before the shoot. Some social media users suggested that the sheet could contain questions prepared for Shanaya's appearance.

However, others pointed out that receiving questions in advance does not necessarily mean that the answers are scripted. The preparation could simply involve a list of possible questions or notes for the segment.

Some Reddit users also claimed that the sheet contained questions similar to those asked during the episode. However, the photograph does not clearly reveal the document's contents, so these claims remain unverified.

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The viral picture has renewed discussion about how much preparation goes into celebrity appearances on ‘Koffee With Karan’. The show's Rapid Fire round is known for its candid responses, celebrity gossip and entertaining exchanges, but some viewers are now questioning how spontaneous the segment actually is.

Some users also suggested that celebrity appearances on the show could help guests manage or improve their public image. These reactions reflect online speculation rather than confirmed information about the show's production process.

Karan Johar And Shanaya Kapoor Yet To Respond

Despite the growing discussion, neither Karan Johar nor Shanaya Kapoor has publicly addressed the viral photograph. There has been no official confirmation about what was written on the sheet or whether the questions were shared with Shanaya before the shoot.

It is also unclear whether the document was a complete script, a list of questions or simply preparation notes. Therefore, the photograph alone cannot establish that the Rapid Fire answers or the show itself were scripted.

For now, the viral picture has left viewers debating how much of the show's seemingly spontaneous conversations is planned behind the scenes.