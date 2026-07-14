Rumors suggested Jr. NTR was entering politics, fueled by a village development campaign by RAW NTR, social media discussions, and banners calling him 'CM NTR.' Reports even claimed a political announcement was expected on July 18, 2026.
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Is Jr NTR Joining Politics After Vijay? Actor Denies Link With RAW NTR Ahead Of Tirupati Event
Jr. NTR's office has dismissed rumours linking the actor to RAW NTR and denied speculation about his political entry. The official statement urged fans and the media to trust only verified announcements, while the actor remains focused on his upcoming film projects.
- Jr. NTR's office denied association with political group RAW NTR.
- Rumours stemmed from RAW NTR's village development campaign.
- Speculation projected actor as CM; announcement reports disproved.
- Actor's office urged official updates; he remains film-focused.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the recent rumors about Jr. NTR's political entry?
Has Jr. NTR's office confirmed any association with the organization RAW NTR?
No, Jr. NTR's office categorically denied any association, affiliation, or involvement with RAW NTR or its activities. They stated the organization is not authorized to represent him.
How will official information regarding Jr. NTR's activities be communicated?
Official information or activities involving Jr. NTR will only be communicated through him or his official team. The public is urged to rely solely on these verified sources for authentic updates.
What is Jr. NTR currently focusing on after the political speculation?
Jr. NTR remains focused on his film career. He is currently working on upcoming projects, including Dragon, Devara 2, and God of War.
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