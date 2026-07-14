Is Jr NTR Joining Politics After Vijay? Actor Denies Link With RAW NTR Ahead Of Tirupati Event

Speculation surrounding Jr. NTR's possible entry into politics has been put to rest after the actor's office issued an official clarification denying any connection with an organisation called RAW NTR. The rumours had gathered momentum following the launch of a village development campaign and reports claiming the actor would make a political announcement later this month. Social media discussions and banners projecting him as a future Chief Minister further intensified the buzz. Responding to the growing claims, Jr. NTR's office categorically denied any association with the organisation and urged the public to rely only on verified information shared through official channels.

RAW NTR Controversy

Talk of Jr. NTR stepping into politics gained attention after an independent organisation named RAW NTR launched its "Ooru Vaada" village development initiative. As the campaign expanded, many on social media began linking the actor to the group, with some even comparing the outreach to Tamil actor Vijay's grassroots political efforts.

The speculation grew stronger after reports suggested Jr. NTR would make a political announcement on July 18, 2026. Banners referring to him as "CM NTR" and claims of an expanding political network added to the discussions.

Official Statement

Putting an end to the rumours, Jr. NTR's office released an official statement making it clear that the actor has no connection with RAW NTR.

The statement read, "We would like to categorically clarify that Mr. NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities. The organisation is neither authorised to represent Mr. NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity."

A statement from Mr. NTR’s Office



It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr. NTR.



We would like to categorically clarify that Mr. NTR and his… pic.twitter.com/bC1P5J8JNr — telugucinema.com (@thetelugucinema) July 14, 2026

It further stated, "Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr. NTR will be communicated only through Mr. NTR or his official team. Any information or activity circulated through unauthorised individuals or organisations should not be treated as authentic."

Calling it the final clarification on the issue, the office added, "This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation. We also request members of the traditional media, social media platforms, and fans to refrain from giving credence to unverified information or rumours relating to this matter."

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Upcoming Films

While the political rumours have now been addressed, Jr. NTR remains focused on his film career. The actor is currently working on a slate of upcoming projects, including Dragon, Devara 2 and God of War, which are among the most anticipated releases in his lineup.

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With a clear statement from his office, Jr. NTR has firmly distanced himself from the political speculation. For now, the actor's attention remains on his upcoming films, while his team has urged fans and the media to ignore unauthorised claims and rely only on official updates.