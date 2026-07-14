Is Dilip Joshi Leaving Taarak Mehta? Makers Break Silence On Jethalal's Role Being Reduced

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jethalal remains central, new characters keep the show fresh.

Dilip Joshi, who plays the much-loved character Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, could be taking a back seat in the popular sitcom have sparked concern among fans. Reports claimed that the show's makers were planning to reduce Jethalal's screen time while shifting focus to a newly introduced family. However, the production team has now categorically denied these claims.

Is Dilip Joshi Leaving Taarak Mehta?

The speculation gained momentum after the introduction of a new Rajasthani family in the show. The family comprises Ratn Singh Binjola, his wife Roopa, and their two children, Veer and Bansri.

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Actor Kuldeep Gaur essays the role of Ratn Singh Binjola, while Dharti Bhatt plays his wife, Roopa. The younger members of the family are portrayed by Akshay Sehrawat as Veer and Mahi Bhadra as Bansri.

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The family runs a saree shop, and several recent episodes have centred around their lives, including business-related storylines and festive celebrations such as Ganesh Chaturthi. As a result, viewers began speculating that the makers were gradually shifting the show's narrative away from Jethalal.

Adding to the buzz, Jethalal was absent from several recent episodes, with greater emphasis placed on the Bagha-Bawri storyline. This led to further reports suggesting that Dilip Joshi, who is believed to shoot for around 15 days each month and is among the show's highest-paid actors, could see his role reduced in the future.

Makers Set The Record Straight On Jethalal's Role

Responding to the widespread speculation, the makers have firmly rejected reports that Jethalal's role is being scaled back.

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Speaking to Aaj Tak, the production team described the rumours as baseless and clarified that the core narrative of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to revolve around Jethalal. They also pointed out that the latest promotional material for the show reinforces his central role in the storyline.

The makers stressed that while new characters and parallel story arcs are introduced from time to time to keep the long-running sitcom fresh, there are no plans to sideline Jethalal. They reiterated that the iconic character remains at the heart of the show, assuring fans that he is very much a part of its ongoing journey.