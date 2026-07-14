India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Dilip Joshi Leaving Taarak Mehta? Makers Break Silence On Jethalal's Role Being Reduced

Is Dilip Joshi Leaving Taarak Mehta? Makers Break Silence On Jethalal's Role Being Reduced

Rumours of Dilip Joshi's Jethalal getting reduced screen time in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are false. The makers have clarified that the show's story will continue to revolve around him.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jethalal remains central, new characters keep the show fresh.

Dilip Joshi, who plays the much-loved character Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, could be taking a back seat in the popular sitcom have sparked concern among fans. Reports claimed that the show's makers were planning to reduce Jethalal's screen time while shifting focus to a newly introduced family. However, the production team has now categorically denied these claims.

Is Dilip Joshi Leaving Taarak Mehta?

The speculation gained momentum after the introduction of a new Rajasthani family in the show. The family comprises Ratn Singh Binjola, his wife Roopa, and their two children, Veer and Bansri.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh To Begin Shooting ‘Pralay’ In August, Wrap Schedule By Diwali Before Paternity Break: Report

Actor Kuldeep Gaur essays the role of Ratn Singh Binjola, while Dharti Bhatt plays his wife, Roopa. The younger members of the family are portrayed by Akshay Sehrawat as Veer and Mahi Bhadra as Bansri.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kuldeep Gor (@cooldeepg)

The family runs a saree shop, and several recent episodes have centred around their lives, including business-related storylines and festive celebrations such as Ganesh Chaturthi. As a result, viewers began speculating that the makers were gradually shifting the show's narrative away from Jethalal.

Adding to the buzz, Jethalal was absent from several recent episodes, with greater emphasis placed on the Bagha-Bawri storyline. This led to further reports suggesting that Dilip Joshi, who is believed to shoot for around 15 days each month and is among the show's highest-paid actors, could see his role reduced in the future.

Makers Set The Record Straight On Jethalal's Role

Responding to the widespread speculation, the makers have firmly rejected reports that Jethalal's role is being scaled back.

ALSO READ | Peddi Box Office Closing Collection: Ram Charan's Film Sets Record, Becomes Tollywood's 10th Highest-Grosser

Speaking to Aaj Tak, the production team described the rumours as baseless and clarified that the core narrative of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to revolve around Jethalal. They also pointed out that the latest promotional material for the show reinforces his central role in the storyline.

The makers stressed that while new characters and parallel story arcs are introduced from time to time to keep the long-running sitcom fresh, there are no plans to sideline Jethalal. They reiterated that the iconic character remains at the heart of the show, assuring fans that he is very much a part of its ongoing journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new family introduced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

A new Rajasthani family comprising Ratn Singh Binjola, his wife Roopa, and their two children, Veer and Bansri, was introduced. They own and operate a saree shop.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethalal Dilip Joshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Is Dilip Joshi Leaving Taarak Mehta? Makers Break Silence On Jethalal's Role Being Reduced
Is Dilip Joshi Leaving Taarak Mehta? Makers Break Silence On Jethalal's Role Being Reduced
Celebrities
‘Don’t Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die’: Omi Vaidya Reacts As Sonam Wangchuk Loses 8.5 kg, Blood Pressure At 109/70 mm Hg
‘Don’t Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die’: Omi Vaidya Reacts As Sonam Wangchuk Loses 8.5 kg, Blood Pressure At 109/70 mm Hg
Celebrities
Sanjay Dutt Was 'Trembling' After 1993 Blasts Case Verdict, Says Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam
Sanjay Dutt Was 'Trembling' After 1993 Blasts Case Verdict, Says Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam
Celebrities
Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 With Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Release Date Out
Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2 With Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Release Date Out
Advertisement

Videos

Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Breaking News: Massive Protests Erupt in Sana’a Against Reported Saudi Strikes
War Update: US Announces Naval Blockade Around Iranian Ports and Oil Terminals
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget