HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIranian Actor Homayoun Ershadi, Star Of Taste Of Cherry & The Kite Runner, Dies At 78

Iranian Actor Homayoun Ershadi, Star Of Taste Of Cherry & The Kite Runner, Dies At 78

Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi, known for Taste of Cherry and The Kite Runner, has passed away at 78 after battling cancer. A look back at his remarkable journey from architect to global cinema icon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Renowned Iranian actor Homayoun Ershadi, celebrated for his unforgettable performances in Taste of Cherry and The Kite Runner, passed away at the age of 78. As reported by Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Ershadi died on November 11 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

From Architecture to Acting: A Chance Encounter That Changed His Life

Ershadi’s journey to cinema was anything but conventional. Before entering the film industry, he was an accomplished architect, with no formal acting experience. His breakthrough came unexpectedly in the late 1990s when acclaimed director Abbas Kiarostami discovered him by chance. As Ershadi often recounted, “A tap on my car window led to a man introducing himself and asking, ‘I want to make a film. Would you like to be in it?’”

That fateful encounter led to Taste of Cherry (1997), which went on to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Ershadi’s portrayal of a man contemplating suicide and seeking someone to bury him after his death brought him instant critical acclaim and set the tone for a career defined by depth and subtlety.

Early Life and Global Recognition

Born in Isfahan on March 26, 1947, Ershadi lived in Vancouver during the 1980s, where he worked as an architect following the Islamic Revolution. Returning to Iran in the 1990s, he seamlessly transitioned into cinema, quickly establishing himself as one of the country’s most compelling screen presences.

His international fame expanded with his role as Baba, the dignified father figure in the 2007 adaptation of The Kite Runner. His nuanced performance resonated with audiences worldwide.

A Legacy That Spanned Continents

Over nearly three decades, Homayoun Ershadi built a filmography of more than 90 projects, including global hits like Agora (2009), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), and Utopia (2015). His ability to bring quiet strength and emotional depth to his roles made him one of the most respected Iranian actors of his generation.

Fans and peers alike are mourning the loss of a performer who bridged Iranian and international cinema with grace and authenticity. May his soul rest in peace.

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Utopia Zero Dark Thirty Iranian Cinema Homayoun Ershadi Homayoun Ershadi Death Taste Of Cherry The Kite Runner Abbas Kiarostami Agora
