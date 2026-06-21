Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIran Orders 74 Lashes For Singer Parastoo Ahmadi For Performing Without Hijab, Places Ban On Travel

Iran Orders 74 Lashes For Singer Parastoo Ahmadi For Performing Without Hijab, Places Ban On Travel

Parastoo Ahmadi and the others were sentenced by a criminal court in Iran's Qom province over their livestream performance in December 2024.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi sentenced to 74 lashes, bans.
  • Punishment given for online concert without wearing a hijab.
  • Human rights advocates condemned sentence, citing no legal basis.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi, along with an eight-member production team, has been reportedly sentenced to 74 brutal lashings for performing in an online concert without wearing a hijab,  as reported by the New York Post.

Along with the brutal sentence of lashes, Iranian authorities also sentenced Ahmadi and the crew to a two-year ban on leaving the country and a two-year ban on engaging in artistic activities, the New York Post further said.

Parastoo Ahmadi and the other artists were slapped with the punishment by the criminal court of Qom province following a livestream performance in December 2024, the report further stated.

Ahmadi sang the patriotic song 'As Khoone Javane Vatan', which translates to 'From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland' in Persian. She performed without donning a hijab - something which is considered a symbol of religious devotion in Iran.

The video reportedly prompted authorities to file a formal case, even though human rights advocates argued that the sentence has no legal grounding.

The singer and other musicians were reportedly briefly detained for the livestream, which has racked up millions of views on YouTube; however, they were eventually released.

"Singing, performing music and producing or disseminating musical works by women are not criminalised under Iranian criminal law. Consequently, such activities cannot reasonably be construed as the 'production, distribution or publication of obscene content," said Moein Khazaeli, as quoted in the report.

On the other hand, Bahar Ghandehari, the director of advocacy at the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran, expressed concerns over the human rights conditions in Iran.

"Ahmadi's punishment of 74 lashes for merely singing and appearing without a hijab is yet another reminder that human rights conditions in Iran have not changed, despite the Iranian authorities' wartime propaganda campaign aimed at improving their image," Ghandehari shared.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi sentenced?

Parastoo Ahmadi was sentenced for performing in an online concert without wearing a hijab. Her performance was deemed to violate religious norms.

What was Parastoo Ahmadi's sentence and her team's punishment?

Ahmadi and her team were sentenced to 74 lashings. They also received a two-year ban on leaving the country and a two-year ban on artistic activities.

Where did the sentencing of Parastoo Ahmadi take place?

The sentencing occurred in Qom province by its criminal court. It followed a livestream performance in December 2024.

Is performing without a hijab considered a crime under Iranian law?

According to Moein Khazaeli, singing or performing music by women is not criminalized under Iranian law. Human rights advocates argue the sentence lacks legal grounding.

Published at : 21 Jun 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hijab Iran ENtertainment News Parastoo Ahmadi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Iran Orders 74 Lashes For Singer Parastoo Ahmadi For Performing Without Hijab, Places Ban On Travel
Iran Orders 74 Lashes For Singer Parastoo Ahmadi For Performing Without Hijab, Places Ban On Travel
Celebrities
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Leads Yoga Session In Gurugram On International Yoga Day
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty Leads Yoga Session In Gurugram On International Yoga Day
Celebrities
ABP Exclusive | Lisa Mishra Wants To Collaborate With SZA, Kehlani And Ritviz; Teases Live Shows In 2027
ABP Exclusive | Lisa Mishra Wants To Collaborate With SZA, Kehlani And Ritviz; Teases Live Shows In 2027
Celebrities
Father’s Day 2026: Bollywood’s 6 New-Gen Dads Prove Fatherhood Is Their Best Role Yet
Father’s Day 2026: Bollywood’s 6 New-Gen Dads Prove Fatherhood Is Their Best Role Yet
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Re-Exam Today: Education Minister Urges Students to Remain Stress-Free
Breaking: POK Protests Enter 13th Day, Thousands Continue Demonstrations in Rawalakot
Yoga Day: PM Modi Leads Yoga Session, Demonstrates Easy Asanas for Daily Fitness
Yoga Day 2026: PM Modi Leads Yoga Day Session, Experts Explain Benefits of Key Asanas
Maharashtra: 7 Dead, 32 Injured After Hanuman Temple Structure Collapses in Parbhani
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget