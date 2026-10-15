Indus Creed Guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar Dies; Cause Of Death Yet To Be Known

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahesh Tinaikar, Indus Creed guitarist, has passed away.

He pioneered Indian rock, inspiring many musicians.

His band, Indus Creed, shaped Indian rock music.

Musicians mourn his death, cause remains undisclosed.

Mahesh Tinaikar, guitarist of Indian rock band Indus Creed, has died, guitarist Allan Ao confirmed on Thursday. The cause and exact time of his death have not been disclosed. Tinaikar was part of the original line-up of the Mumbai-based band, which began its journey in 1984 under the name Rock Machine. Known for helping shape the Indian rock scene, he inspired fellow musicians with his guitar playing and performances. Ao remembered him as a pioneer who took Indian rock to an international audience, while musician Floyd Francisco Fernandes also paid tribute, recalling Tinaikar’s influence on an entire generation of guitarists.

Mahesh Tinaikar’s Death: Musicians Pay Tribute

Allan Ao confirmed Tinaikar’s death and remembered the guitarist as a major influence on Indian rock. Although Ao said he had not known Tinaikar personally, they were members of the same WhatsApp group.

“He was a pioneer of rock music in India. I had always communicated with him via the WhatsApp group we were a part of. I did not know him personally. But he had been taking Indian rock to an international level. He is my hero. The incident is extremely tragic, and it’s sad to see our heroes pass away like this,” Ao said.

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Composer and guitarist Ehsaan Noorani also paid tribute to Tinaikar. Musician Floyd Francisco Fernandes recalled watching him perform in Bombay and described the impact his playing had on aspiring guitarists.

"At a time in Bombay where the only quality playing we heard was on tape, there was this guy. With his black Ibanez and rainbow strap, he played with blazing intensity while looking calm. Most of us from that era were inspired to play purely because we saw Mahesh Tinaiker at Rang Bhavan year after year. He passed on today and will be sorely missed by all of us. May he rest in peace and thanks, Mahesh for the impetus to play," Fernandes wrote.

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Indus Creed: From Rock Machine To Indian Rock Pioneers

Formed in Mumbai in 1984 as Rock Machine, the band’s original line-up featured Tinaikar on lead guitar, Mark Selwyn on bass, Ian Santamaria on vocals, Aftab Currim on rhythm guitar and Suresh Bhadricha on drums.

In its early years, the group performed covers of rock acts including Thin Lizzy, UFO, The Who, Deep Purple, Van Halen and Rush. In 1993, the band adopted the name Indus Creed as it sought to move beyond its college-band identity and develop a sound with wider international appeal. It also began incorporating Indian instruments such as the tabla and sarangi into its music.

One of the group’s best-known songs, Pretty Child, gained popularity, and its music video won the band an MTV Asia Video Music Award.

Indus Creed’s Legacy And Reunion

Indus Creed’s influence was later recognised by Rolling Stone India. Its 2014 list of the 25 Greatest Indian Rock Songs of the Last 25 Years included the band’s Top of the Rock (1988) and Pretty Child (1990). The group disbanded in 1997 but reunited in 2010 with a new line-up, returning to the Indian rock scene.

Tinaikar’s death has prompted tributes from musicians who remember his contribution to the development of rock music in India. The cause of his death has not yet been made public.