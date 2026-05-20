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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Indian Twitter Praising Italian Lady Is Ironic’: Vir Das Reacts To PM Modi-Meloni Meeting In Rome

‘Indian Twitter Praising Italian Lady Is Ironic’: Vir Das Reacts To PM Modi-Meloni Meeting In Rome

PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni met in Rome, and photos and videos from their meeting are all over social media.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 May 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vir Das noted irony in Indian Twitter praising Italian PM Meloni.
  • He contrasted this with critical online discourse on foreign-origin leaders.
  • His post highlighted differing reactions to figures like Sonia Gandhi.
  • Users shared varied opinions on the geopolitical commentary and irony.

Actor-comedian Vir Das recently pointed out the “irony” of Indian X, formerly known as Twitter, users following PM Narendra Modi’s high-profile meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome. Photos and videos from his visit, which featured selfies, a car ride, and PM Modi gifting “Melodi” candy to her, dominated Indian social media. It also drew praise for the Italian leader’s hospitality to the Indian PM. 

Vir Das highlighted what he sees as a contradiction in online discourse, particularly how Indian social media users celebrate an Italian-origin leader in one context while often using similar foreign-origin references, such as in the case of Sonia Gandhi, in a critical or negative manner.

Vir Das’ Post on PM Modi-Meloni Meeting

“The fact that a specific section of Indian Twitter is praising an Italian lady is just incredibly ironic,” Vir Das wrote on X.

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His remark appeared to point at the broader irony in online reactions, especially in relation to political discussions around leaders with foreign origins, including references often made to Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy. Although she later acquired Indian citizenship, she is frequently targeted in political discourse over her foreign roots.

How Did Social Media Users React?

One user wrote, “Indian Twitter is the only place where ideology, geopolitics, memes and admiration can all coexist in the same timeline.”

Another commented, “Indian Twitter really said geography is just a suggestion.”

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A third user added, “Specific section… more like entire Twitter, be it India or elsewhere.”

“Indian nationalism on this app occasionally takes very creative routes,” read another comment.

Yet another wrote, “The Italian lady who married into an Indian family and embraced all things Indian is still maligned despite her work for the country and leading the largest national party for a long time.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Vir Das point out about Indian X users' reactions?

Vir Das highlighted the irony of Indian X users praising Italian PM Giorgia Meloni while often criticizing figures of Italian origin like Sonia Gandhi.

What was the context of Vir Das's comment?

His comment was made following PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, which generated significant attention on Indian social media.

What did Vir Das see as ironic in the online discourse?

He found it ironic that a segment of Indian X users praised an Italian leader, contrasting with how foreign origins are sometimes used critically in political discussions.

How did social media users react to Vir Das's observation?

Users offered various takes, noting the coexistence of different sentiments on Indian X and the creative routes of nationalism on the platform.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vir Das PM Modi Italy PM Meloni
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