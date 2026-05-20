Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vir Das noted irony in Indian Twitter praising Italian PM Meloni.

He contrasted this with critical online discourse on foreign-origin leaders.

His post highlighted differing reactions to figures like Sonia Gandhi.

Users shared varied opinions on the geopolitical commentary and irony.

Actor-comedian Vir Das recently pointed out the “irony” of Indian X, formerly known as Twitter, users following PM Narendra Modi’s high-profile meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome. Photos and videos from his visit, which featured selfies, a car ride, and PM Modi gifting “Melodi” candy to her, dominated Indian social media. It also drew praise for the Italian leader’s hospitality to the Indian PM.

Vir Das highlighted what he sees as a contradiction in online discourse, particularly how Indian social media users celebrate an Italian-origin leader in one context while often using similar foreign-origin references, such as in the case of Sonia Gandhi, in a critical or negative manner.

Vir Das’ Post on PM Modi-Meloni Meeting

“The fact that a specific section of Indian Twitter is praising an Italian lady is just incredibly ironic,” Vir Das wrote on X.

ALSO READ| Trisha Krishnan’s ‘Magical May’ Post For Karuppu Gets Fans Talking About Vijay Again

The fact that a specific section of Indian twitter, is praising an Italian lady, is just incredibly ironic :-) — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 20, 2026

His remark appeared to point at the broader irony in online reactions, especially in relation to political discussions around leaders with foreign origins, including references often made to Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, who was born in Italy. Although she later acquired Indian citizenship, she is frequently targeted in political discourse over her foreign roots.

How Did Social Media Users React?

One user wrote, “Indian Twitter is the only place where ideology, geopolitics, memes and admiration can all coexist in the same timeline.”

Another commented, “Indian Twitter really said geography is just a suggestion.”

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Blasts Paps After Hinduja Hospital Incident, Warns ‘Try Doing It Next Time’

A third user added, “Specific section… more like entire Twitter, be it India or elsewhere.”

“Indian nationalism on this app occasionally takes very creative routes,” read another comment.

Yet another wrote, “The Italian lady who married into an Indian family and embraced all things Indian is still maligned despite her work for the country and leading the largest national party for a long time.”