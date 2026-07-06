Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral video parodies 'India's Got Latent' as 'Patients'.

Sunil Pal, Rakhi Sawant, Dheeraj Dwivedi feature in clip.

Dheeraj impersonates Samay Raina, amplifying the show's controversies.

This clip highlights ongoing public disagreement between the comedians.

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent continues to dominate online conversations months after the controversy surrounding the show. Despite legal troubles and multiple FIRs against its makers, interest in the comedy format appears stronger than ever, with episodes now streaming on both YouTube and Netflix. The latest talking point is a viral video that appears to recreate the show's signature setup, but with a humorous twist.

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Viral Clip Introduces 'India's Got Patients'

The video has caught widespread attention for featuring comedian Sunil Pal, Rakhi Sawant and content creator Dheeraj Dwivedi seated on a panel that closely resembles India's Got Latent. Adding to the resemblance, Dheeraj sports a curly wig along with Samay Raina's signature red-and-black checked shirt, clearly imitating the comedian's look.

However, one detail immediately stands out. Instead of India's Got Latent, the panel's table reads "India's Got Patients", leaving viewers wondering whether the setup is part of a parody or something else entirely.

How The Video Went Viral

The clip was shared on the Instagram account of creator Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan.

The video begins with Abhishek saying, "India's Got Latent ke panel ke liye bulaya tha samay bhai ne."

He then spots Avneet Kaur, who responds, "Haa mujhe bhi bulaya hua hai."

Looking around the venue, Abhishek says, "Yaha par Habitat ki jagah F hai."

He then turns the camera towards the panel, where Dheeraj Dwivedi appears dressed as Samay Raina, seated alongside Rakhi Sawant and Sunil Pal. hai."

When Abhishek asks Sunil Pal if he would like to say something, the comedian replies, "Gaali galoch ke show mai puri tarah se pahuchenge SP, Sunil Pal."

Rakhi Sawant immediately replies, "The real comedian!"

Abhishek then zooms in on the show's title displayed on the panel, which reads India's Got Patients, before joking, "India's Got Latent ki jagah India's Got Patients? Ye chal kya raha hai?"

The clip concludes with Abhishek saying, "Ye sab chal kya raha hai ye kal pata chalega aapko."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABHISHEK MALHAN (@fukra_insaan)

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Is It A Parody?

At present, there has been no confirmation on whether the video is promoting a parody project, teasing a comedy sketch, or was simply created as a viral social media reel.

No official announcement has clarified the purpose behind the set-up.

Sunil Pal And Samay Raina's Ongoing Disagreement

The viral clip has attracted even more attention because of the long-standing public disagreement between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina.

Recently, Sunil Pal claimed that he had turned down an offer worth Rs 25 lakh to appear on India's Got Latent 2. Samay Raina later rejected the claim in public, describing it as "fake news."

With the latest video now making the rounds online, the spotlight has once again shifted to the continuing back-and-forth involving the two comedians, leaving viewers eager to find out what the viral clip is ultimately leading to.