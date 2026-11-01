Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor compared Elon Musk's flying car to ancient Vimana.

He claimed India possessed similar technology 5,000 years ago.

His viral comments drew widespread social media trolling and criticism.

The mythical Pushpaka Vimana is a divine aerial chariot.

Ranbir Kapoor has sparked a social media debate with his latest remark about Elon Musk's flying car. During the promotions of Ramayana: Part One, the actor drew a comparison between the futuristic vehicle and the Pushpaka Vimana from the Ramayana. He claimed that India had achieved something similar 5,000 years ago. His comment soon went viral, with several users trolling him and questioning the comparison.

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'India Did It 5000 Years Back'

During an interview, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the flying vehicle associated with the Hindu epic and brought Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster into the conversation. He said, "Elon Musk recently invented a flying car, I think India did it 5000 years back."

Elon Musk recently invented a flying car but India did it 5000 years back. — Ranbir Kapoor 😭😭 https://t.co/tGeFy2TEuI — Amock (@Amockxil2029) November 1, 2026

The actor was referring to the Pushpaka Vimana, a divine, self-moving aerial vehicle described in Hindu epics, including the Valmiki Ramayana.

Social Media Users React

The remark soon circulated on social media, prompting a range of reactions. While some found the comparison entertaining, others questioned it and criticised the actor for making the statement during the film’s promotions.

One user commented, "Dehatiyon ko movie bechne k liye karna padhta hai. Knowing Ranbir Kapoor, it must have felt so cringy to speak that out loud but karna padhta hai..."

Another wrote, "Displaying this kind of foolishness under the guise of making such a film and in order to promote it, is the very first step."

A third user alleged, "Intentionally attracting Andh Bhakts, Trap laid for AndhBhakts to recover it's cost. It's a typical Bollywood promotion strategy."

Other reactions included, "Yeah and we forgot to file a patent for that." Another user said, "Ranbir Kapoor knows that to keep being a hero in India, he has to say all this stuff."

One more comment read, "Are people that stupid to believe this? Maybe yes. Or at least there's an unbelievable number of them."

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What Is The Pushpaka Vimana In The Ramayana?

The Pushpaka Vimana is described in Hindu mythological accounts as a divine flying chariot. According to these accounts, the celestial architect Vishwakarma originally created it for Lord Brahma, who later gave it to Kubera, the god of wealth.

Ravana subsequently defeated Kubera and took possession of the vehicle. The Ramayana describes Ravana using the Pushpaka Vimana to carry Sita away to Lanka after abducting her during her stay in the forest.

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster

Elon Musk’s Tesla has also drawn attention with a demonstration of its next-generation Roadster in Texas on October 15, 2026. During the presentation, the vehicle appeared to rise above the ground, perform aerial manoeuvres and land back on its wheels.

The demonstration featured a special Rocket version of the Roadster, reportedly equipped with technology linked to SpaceX. Its cold-gas or high-pressure thrusters were shown lifting the vehicle, changing its direction and helping it perform an aerial flip. A special suction system was also demonstrated, allowing the car to maintain an unusual grip on the track surface.