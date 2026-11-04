Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Niharika Tiwari revealed Sorab Bedi breakup reasons on reality show.

She cited Sorab's inconsistency and lack of communication.

Sorab later confirmed new relationship, deleted pictures after trolling.

Reality television star Niharika Tiwari has finally broken her silence regarding her highly publicised breakup with actor Sorab Bedi. The couple, whose chemistry previously garnered a massive fan following on television, shocked their admirers when they announced their separation in September this year. During a recent episode of the reality series Rise And Fall 2, Niharika candidly discussed the underlying reasons that led to the dissolution of their romantic relationship. Engaging in a heart-to-heart conversation with her co-contestants, she cited a severe lack of consistency and communication from Sorab's end as the definitive dealbreaker, asserting that she requires significant time and attention.

'Inconsistent Tha Woh'

In a video clip that has now gone viral across social media platforms, Niharika can be seen detailing the emotional disconnect between her and Sorab. Speaking to her Rise And Fall 2 co-contestants, she admitted that despite spending considerable time together, the two failed to figure out a healthy equation. Shedding light on her expectations from a romantic partner, she stated, "Mujhe chahiye bahut saara attention (I need a lot of attention)."

Addressing what ultimately pushed her to walk away from the relationship, Niharika pointed out Sorab's erratic behaviour and lack of communication. Explaining his absence, she revealed, "Inconsistent tha woh. 2-3 din ke liye achanak se gayab ho jaata tha."

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Reacting to her startling revelation about his sudden disappearances, her co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary firmly supported her stance, responding, "That's not acceptable."

Niharika finally opened up about what went wrong in her relationship with Sorab !! #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #RiseAndFallS2 https://t.co/eMAfehcpIm — Maya (@Maya_Rajvanshii) November 4, 2026

The Aftermath Of The Split

The television personalities, who found love during their stint on the dating reality show Splitsvilla 16, officially parted ways earlier this year. Niharika publicly confirmed the breakup before entering the Rise And Fall 2 house, stating on a personal note that while they are no longer together, their relationship was genuine and she prioritised her peace of mind over a chaotic bond.

Following their separation, Sorab Bedi made headlines by officially confirming his new relationship with model Delnaz Daruwala on social media, further fueling discussions regarding his personal life. However, he reportedly deleted the bold pictures with his new girlfriend shortly after facing heavy online trolling from fans of the former couple.

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About Rise And Fall 2

Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall 2 is a captive reality television show currently streaming on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player. The unique social experiment tests power dynamics by dividing contestants into privileged 'Rulers' and struggling 'Workers', forcing them to navigate daily alliances, gruelling tasks, and betrayals to survive and claim the prize pot.