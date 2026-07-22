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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'In Bachchon Ke Sawaal Poochhne Ka Time Aa Gaya Hai': Anurag Kashyap Supports CJP Protest

'In Bachchon Ke Sawaal Poochhne Ka Time Aa Gaya Hai': Anurag Kashyap Supports CJP Protest

Anurag Kashyap has reiterated his support for the CJP-led student protest in Delhi, saying young people are demanding answers from the government. His remarks come amid continuing demonstrations over alleged education irregularities, NEET paper leaks and the police action during the 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap supports student protests demanding government accountability.
  • CJP-led students protest education irregularities and alleged NEET leaks.
  • 'Chalo Sansad' march turned violent, with police using force.
  • Protests continue, gaining support from various public figures.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has once again extended his support to the ongoing student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a day after criticising the police action against demonstrators in Delhi. As the agitation over alleged irregularities in the education sector continues, Kashyap said the young protesters are no longer willing to be distracted and are demanding accountability. Sharing a note on Instagram, he argued that this generation has grown up under the current government and is now prepared to ask questions as eligible voters. His latest remarks have added fresh attention to the continuing demonstrations in the national capital.

Anurag Kashyap's Statement

Taking to Instagram, Anurag Kashyap expressed support for the CJP-led protest and said the young demonstrators have reached a stage where they expect direct answers from those in power. He wrote, "What they don't understand about the kids who've come down on the streets to protest is that they were between 2-6 when the PM came to power. All they've seen is Congress-mukt Bharat, and they're tired of it. They want answers, and they really want them. Kisi aur ko gaali deke iss baar nahin chalega. In bachchon ke sawaal poochhne aur vote dene ka time aa gaya hai."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

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A day earlier, the filmmaker had also criticised the police response to the protests, writing, "Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka, aatmiyta ka, sabka sauda karna padta hai. Maloom nahi tha. Kya ek police wala hai is desh mein jo khada ho ke bol sake main iss aadesh ka palan nahin karoonga kyonki ye galat hai?"

CJP Protest

The student movement, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, is demanding reforms in the education sector and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities, including the alleged NEET paper leaks. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the campaign earlier this month and began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

On Monday, thousands of students marched towards Parliament as part of the 'Chalo Sansad' call. The protest later turned violent, with visuals showing Delhi Police using lathi charges and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

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Police And Protesters Give Different Versions

According to Delhi Police, protesters ignored repeated warnings, violated prohibitory orders and behaved aggressively during the march towards Parliament. Protesters, however, alleged that police used excessive force, leaving several participants injured.

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Although representatives of the Central government met protest leaders on Tuesday, the agitation continues. Several public figures, including Shabana Azmi, Pratibha Ranta and Prakash Raj, have also voiced support for the students. With the demonstrations showing no signs of ending, the debate around education reforms, alleged paper leaks and the handling of student protests continues to gather momentum, while more public personalities weigh in on the issue.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Anurag Kashyap supporting in the ongoing protests?

Anurag Kashyap is supporting the ongoing student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He believes the young generation demands accountability and answers from those in power.

What are the student protests, led by the CJP, demanding?

The protests are demanding reforms in the education sector and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This is due to alleged irregularities, including the NEET paper leaks.

What happened during the 'Chalo Sansad' march?

The 'Chalo Sansad' march turned violent, with Delhi Police using lathi charges and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Police stated protesters ignored warnings, while protesters alleged excessive force.

What was Anurag Kashyap's earlier criticism regarding the protests?

A day before his latest remarks, Kashyap criticized the police action against demonstrators. He questioned if any police officer would refuse to follow orders they considered wrong.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anurag Kashyap Delhi Protest Student Protest NEET Paper Leak Cockroach Janta Party CJP Protest Chalo Sansad
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