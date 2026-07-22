Anurag Kashyap is supporting the ongoing student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). He believes the young generation demands accountability and answers from those in power.
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'In Bachchon Ke Sawaal Poochhne Ka Time Aa Gaya Hai': Anurag Kashyap Supports CJP Protest
Anurag Kashyap has reiterated his support for the CJP-led student protest in Delhi, saying young people are demanding answers from the government. His remarks come amid continuing demonstrations over alleged education irregularities, NEET paper leaks and the police action during the 'Chalo Sansad' march.
- Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap supports student protests demanding government accountability.
- CJP-led students protest education irregularities and alleged NEET leaks.
- 'Chalo Sansad' march turned violent, with police using force.
- Protests continue, gaining support from various public figures.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Anurag Kashyap supporting in the ongoing protests?
What are the student protests, led by the CJP, demanding?
The protests are demanding reforms in the education sector and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This is due to alleged irregularities, including the NEET paper leaks.
What happened during the 'Chalo Sansad' march?
The 'Chalo Sansad' march turned violent, with Delhi Police using lathi charges and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Police stated protesters ignored warnings, while protesters alleged excessive force.
What was Anurag Kashyap's earlier criticism regarding the protests?
A day before his latest remarks, Kashyap criticized the police action against demonstrators. He questioned if any police officer would refuse to follow orders they considered wrong.
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