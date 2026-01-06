Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesImtiaz Ali Wishes Diljit Dosanjh On Birthday, Shares Unseen Chamkila Set Photo

Imtiaz Ali Wishes Diljit Dosanjh On Birthday, Shares Unseen Chamkila Set Photo

Imtiaz Ali celebrates Diljit Dosanjh’s birthday with a heartfelt note and an unseen Amar Singh Chamkila set photo. Diljit also wraps Imtiaz’s next film.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 05:27 PM (IST)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali marked Diljit Dosanjh’s birthday with a warm note and a rare behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila. The candid throwback instantly caught fans’ attention, adding to the flood of birthday wishes pouring in for the actor-singer from across the industry. Celebrities including Rishab Shetty and Ahaan Shetty were also among those who extended heartfelt messages to Diljit on his special day.

Imtiaz Ali’s Birthday Wish Comes With a Special Throwback

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Imtiaz Ali shared an unseen photograph from the filming of Amar Singh Chamkila. The image showed Diljit Dosanjh in the middle of his transformation for the role, calmly posing for the camera while getting ready on set. Alongside the picture, the filmmaker penned a touching birthday message that reflected their bond.

“Always Shine, Always Chardika, Always happy @diljitdoanjh happy birthday," Imtiaz wrote. The post quickly made its way across fan pages, with many praising the duo’s creative collaboration and mutual respect.

Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Imtiaz Ali’s Next Untitled Film

The birthday celebration coincides with another milestone for Diljit, who has recently completed shooting for his second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. In 2025, the actor-singer wrapped up the director’s yet-untitled film, officially announcing the news through social media.

Diljit shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs, offering glimpses of his staycation and moments spent with Imtiaz Ali. “Wrapped Shooting For @imtiazaliofficial Sir’s Film," he wrote, confirming the project’s completion. While details about the film remain under wraps, the reunion has already generated excitement, especially after the success of Amar Singh Chamkila.

Earlier, Diljit had also shared a video update from a haveli in Punjab, where he is currently stationed for work. In the clip, he spoke about starting his day early at 4:30 am, squeezing in a workout, having breakfast, and heading to set. He later showed himself filming sequences in front of a green screen and interacting with Imtiaz Ali before packing up for the day.

Amar Singh Chamkila’s Global Recognition

Amar Singh Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, traced the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi singer often referred to as the “Elvis of Punjab." Known for his electrifying performances and bold lyrics, Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were assassinated in 1988, leaving behind a powerful cultural impact.

The film earned two nominations at the International Emmy Awards—Best Performance by an Actor for Diljit and Best TV Movie or Mini-Series. Although it did not secure a win, the nominations marked a significant achievement for Punjabi storytelling on the global stage.

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Amar Singh Chamkila Imtiaz Ali Diljit Dosanjh Diljit Imtiaz Ali Next Film
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
UP SIR List: Almost 20% Voters Removed-What To Do If Your Name Is Missing
India
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
India
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Curfew Imposed In Nepal’s Birgunj Near India Border After Mosque Vandalism: What’s Happening
Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget