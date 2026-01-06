Imtiaz Ali Wishes Diljit Dosanjh On Birthday, Shares Unseen Chamkila Set Photo

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali marked Diljit Dosanjh’s birthday with a warm note and a rare behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila. The candid throwback instantly caught fans’ attention, adding to the flood of birthday wishes pouring in for the actor-singer from across the industry. Celebrities including Rishab Shetty and Ahaan Shetty were also among those who extended heartfelt messages to Diljit on his special day.

Imtiaz Ali’s Birthday Wish Comes With a Special Throwback

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Imtiaz Ali shared an unseen photograph from the filming of Amar Singh Chamkila. The image showed Diljit Dosanjh in the middle of his transformation for the role, calmly posing for the camera while getting ready on set. Alongside the picture, the filmmaker penned a touching birthday message that reflected their bond.

“Always Shine, Always Chardika, Always happy @diljitdoanjh happy birthday," Imtiaz wrote. The post quickly made its way across fan pages, with many praising the duo’s creative collaboration and mutual respect.

Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Imtiaz Ali’s Next Untitled Film

The birthday celebration coincides with another milestone for Diljit, who has recently completed shooting for his second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. In 2025, the actor-singer wrapped up the director’s yet-untitled film, officially announcing the news through social media.

Diljit shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs, offering glimpses of his staycation and moments spent with Imtiaz Ali. “Wrapped Shooting For @imtiazaliofficial Sir’s Film," he wrote, confirming the project’s completion. While details about the film remain under wraps, the reunion has already generated excitement, especially after the success of Amar Singh Chamkila.

Earlier, Diljit had also shared a video update from a haveli in Punjab, where he is currently stationed for work. In the clip, he spoke about starting his day early at 4:30 am, squeezing in a workout, having breakfast, and heading to set. He later showed himself filming sequences in front of a green screen and interacting with Imtiaz Ali before packing up for the day.

Amar Singh Chamkila’s Global Recognition

Amar Singh Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, traced the life and legacy of the legendary Punjabi singer often referred to as the “Elvis of Punjab." Known for his electrifying performances and bold lyrics, Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were assassinated in 1988, leaving behind a powerful cultural impact.

The film earned two nominations at the International Emmy Awards—Best Performance by an Actor for Diljit and Best TV Movie or Mini-Series. Although it did not secure a win, the nominations marked a significant achievement for Punjabi storytelling on the global stage.