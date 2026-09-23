Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Engaged To Longtime Beau Krish Agrawal, See First Pic

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agrawal. The couple has taken their relationship to the next level, with Imtiaz sharing the first picture from their intimate engagement ceremony on Instagram. He also urged fans and followers for their blessings.

Ida Ali Engaged To Longtime Beau Krish Agrawal

Sharing a picture of the newly engaged couple, Imtiaz Ali wrote, “Seeking your blessings.” He also introduced them as “The newly engaged Krish Agrawal and Ida Ali.”

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For their engagement, Ida opted for a baby pink saree with an off-shoulder blouse; Krish is dressed in a classic black sherwani. Krish can be seen slipping an engagement ring onto Ida’s finger as the two share a laugh. The intimate ceremony appears to have been attended by close family and friends.





Krish Proposed To Ida In July

The engagement comes months after Krish Agrawal proposed to Ida in July this year. He popped the question on July 1 at 11 pm in Lofoten, Norway, and Ida said yes.

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Ida had earlier shared glimpses of the romantic proposal on social media, including a moment when Krish got down on one knee to ask her to marry him. He also appeared to have prepared a note for the special occasion, which he read aloud before Ida accepted his proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Krish had spoken to Imtiaz before proposing to Ida, with the filmmaker expressing his “great happiness” over the special moment.

Who Is Krish Agrawal?

Krish Agrawal, 24, reportedly works as a quantitative researcher at a hedge fund. He and Ida have been together for several years and are said to share a passion for travelling.

Unlike Ida, who has a growing presence in the public eye, Krish largely keeps his personal life private. His Instagram account is also private.

Who Is Ida Ali?

Ida Ali is an aspiring filmmaker who began exploring cinema at a young age. She directed her first short film, Lift, when she was just 17.

She has since worked as a writer and director on projects including Maya and Uljhe Hue and also collaborated with her friend Kareema Barry on short films such as On a Whim and Gul.