Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, got engaged.

Boyfriend Krish Agrawal proposed romantically in scenic Norway.

Celebrities and friends congratulated the happy couple online.

Ida also pursues filmmaking, following her father's footsteps.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter, Ida Ali, is officially engaged. The filmmaker and director shared the happy milestone with her followers by posting breathtaking glimpses of a romantic proposal in Norway, where longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal asked her to marry him. The intimate announcement quickly drew warm wishes from friends, celebrities and fans across social media.

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Ida Ali Shares Romantic Proposal From Norway

Ida, who recently travelled to Norway with Krish Agrawal, gave fans a glimpse of the unforgettable moment she said "yes". She uploaded a video capturing her emotional reaction as Krish proposed amid a stunning mountain backdrop.

The clip also showed Ida proudly displaying her diamond engagement ring before turning the camera towards Krish.

"01/07/26 11pm Ytresand," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

In another post, Ida shared a series of photographs from the proposal, including the heartfelt moment when Krish went down on one knee before she accepted his proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida Ali (@idaali11)

Celebrities And Friends Shower The Couple With Love

The engagement announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from the film fraternity and close friends.

Actor Khushi Kapoor commented, "So Cuteee," while Main Vaapas Aaunga co-stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari also extended their congratulations.

Among others sending their best wishes were Orry, Aaliyah Kashyap, Alizeh Agnihotri and Ahsaas Channa.

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Ida Ali Has Also Built A Career Behind The Camera

Like her father, Ida has ventured into filmmaking. She has worked as a director on projects including Maya, Lift and Thai Massage, steadily carving out her own identity in the industry.

Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Continues To Receive Praise

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has been receiving an encouraging response following its theatrical release.

The film has earned appreciation from audiences as well as members of the film industry, including fellow actors and filmmakers.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

(With inputs from ANI)