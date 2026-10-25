Imran Khan vs Union Of India: What To Expect At October 26 Bombay HC Hearing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Imran Khan challenges a 'Leave India' notice.

Khan challenges notice, alleging procedural flaws, denying participation.

High Court will hear plea October 26, pre-notice expiry.

Actor Imran Khan’s challenge to a Leave India Notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, is listed before the Bombay High Court on October 26, two days before the notice’s October 28 deadline. According to a case update shared by his lawyers at MZM Legal, the actor, a US national and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has questioned the notice on procedural grounds. His petition says he was directed to leave India without being allowed to explain his presence near a gathering in Mumbai on October 10. The hearing is listed before a Division Bench.

Why Has Imran Khan Challenged The Leave India Notice?

According to a case synopsis shared by MZM Legal, Imran Khan Pal has approached the Bombay High Court against a notice dated October 14, 2026, directing him to leave India by October 28. The notice was issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Mumbai, after the authorities concluded that he had taken part in a protest.

The petition challenges the procedure followed by the FRRO, arguing that the notice was issued without allowing the actor to present his explanation beforehand.

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MZM Legal stated that Imran, who holds US nationality and an OCI card, has lived in India since he was two years old. The legal team also clarified that he was neither an organiser nor a participant in the October 10 gathering. According to the synopsis, he had gone to see what was happening but was surrounded by the media and detained by Mumbai Police before reaching the site.

FRRO Issued Show-Cause Notice After Petition, Lawyers Say

MZM Legal stated that shortly after the writ petition was filed, the FRRO issued a detailed show-cause notice asking Imran to explain why his OCI registration should not be cancelled over his presence at the October 10 gathering.

The legal team has argued that the sequence of events raises questions about the process followed by the authorities. According to the synopsis, the direction to leave India came before Imran was asked to explain his position. His lawyers contend that the opportunity to respond should have been provided before the Leave India Notice was issued.

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The matter was mentioned before the court on October 19, when an urgent hearing was sought and granted for October 26. The State of Maharashtra was also added as a party following the Bench’s direction.

The case is listed before a Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and Justice Advait M. Sethna. Senior Advocate Venkatesh Dhondh, instructed by MZM Legal, is expected to represent Imran.

What Could Happen At The October 26 Hearing?

MZM Legal has outlined three possible scenarios for the hearing. These are potential outcomes shared by the actor’s legal team and are not confirmed decisions by the court.

Leave India Notice Could Be Set Aside: The Union of India may choose not to press the notice, allowing the court to consider setting it aside because it was issued prematurely and without a prior opportunity to be heard.

Interim Relief Could Be Granted: The court may hear detailed arguments on the notice’s legality and stay its operation until the petition is decided.

Court Could Seek A State Report: The Bench may seek a status report from Maharashtra based on CCTV footage and the investigation into the October 10 incident. In this scenario, the matter could be adjourned, with interim relief also being considered.

The outcome will depend on the submissions made before the Bench and the court’s directions during the hearing.

What Happens Next?

The Bombay High Court hearing on October 26 will be significant as it falls just two days before the deadline mentioned in the Leave India Notice. The matter remains pending, and the court’s decision is awaited.