Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesImran Khan Reunites With Break Ke Baad Director For Comeback Film, Says It’s The Movie They 'Should Make 15 Years Later'

Imran Khan Reunites With Break Ke Baad Director For Comeback Film, Says It’s The Movie They 'Should Make 15 Years Later'

Imran Khan talks about reuniting with Break Ke Baad director Danish Aslam for his comeback film, why Bhumi Pednekar was the perfect choice, and how he once rejected the film that shaped his career

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Imran Khan, now gearing up for his long-awaited return to films after a decade, has revealed fresh details about his upcoming project, calling it a “natural progression” from his 2010 rom-com Break Ke Baad. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said the timing of both the reunion and the anniversary of Break Ke Baad felt “uncannily perfect.”

Imran Reunites With Break Ke Baad Director Danish Aslam

Marking 15 years since the release of the Deepika Padukone-starrer, Imran is now collaborating once again with filmmaker Danish Aslam.
“The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression,” he said.
Imran explained that both he and Danish have “collective life experience” now—adding, “He's been married, I've been through a divorce.”

Calling the film deeply personal, he said it grew from “a creative urge to tell a story with dear friends.” The project has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production. Its release will be finalised once the streaming platform announces a date.

Why Bhumi Pednekar Joined the Film

Imran also opened up about how Bhumi Pednekar came onboard the project.

“It was a co-creative decision, we all agreed on her and what she would bring to the film,” he shared, adding that both Bhumi and co-star Gurfateh Pirzada brought an exceptional “vibe” to the set.

“In fact, this is the happiest set I've ever been on,” he added.

Imran Reveals He Initially Rejected Break Ke Baad

Reflecting on his earlier film with Danish, Imran revealed that he originally turned it down.
“I was shooting for I Hate Luv Storys when Danish came in for a narration… I said ‘no thanks’ and left,” he recalled. But a chance encounter at a party changed everything.

“We hit it off well… and halfway through the conversation I realised it's the same guy whose script I had turned down.”
Danish then sent him the draft again, “and it clicked with me. We were shooting the film a couple of months later.”

With his comeback film nearing release, fans are eager to see Imran Khan return to the screen—this time with a story shaped by years of lived experience.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhumi Pednekar Gurfateh Pirzada Imran Khan Comeback Danish Aslam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
India
'Thrown Out, Abused, Even Hit With Chappal': What Rohini Acharya Said After Quitting Politics
'Thrown Out, Abused, Even Hit With Chappal': What Rohini Acharya Said After Quitting Politics
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sudden Fire in Almora Forest Sparks Major Environmental Concern
Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget