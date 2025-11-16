Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Imran Khan, now gearing up for his long-awaited return to films after a decade, has revealed fresh details about his upcoming project, calling it a “natural progression” from his 2010 rom-com Break Ke Baad. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said the timing of both the reunion and the anniversary of Break Ke Baad felt “uncannily perfect.”

Imran Reunites With Break Ke Baad Director Danish Aslam

Marking 15 years since the release of the Deepika Padukone-starrer, Imran is now collaborating once again with filmmaker Danish Aslam.

“The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression,” he said.

Imran explained that both he and Danish have “collective life experience” now—adding, “He's been married, I've been through a divorce.”

Calling the film deeply personal, he said it grew from “a creative urge to tell a story with dear friends.” The project has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production. Its release will be finalised once the streaming platform announces a date.

Why Bhumi Pednekar Joined the Film

Imran also opened up about how Bhumi Pednekar came onboard the project.

“It was a co-creative decision, we all agreed on her and what she would bring to the film,” he shared, adding that both Bhumi and co-star Gurfateh Pirzada brought an exceptional “vibe” to the set.

“In fact, this is the happiest set I've ever been on,” he added.

Imran Reveals He Initially Rejected Break Ke Baad

Reflecting on his earlier film with Danish, Imran revealed that he originally turned it down.

“I was shooting for I Hate Luv Storys when Danish came in for a narration… I said ‘no thanks’ and left,” he recalled. But a chance encounter at a party changed everything.

“We hit it off well… and halfway through the conversation I realised it's the same guy whose script I had turned down.”

Danish then sent him the draft again, “and it clicked with me. We were shooting the film a couple of months later.”

With his comeback film nearing release, fans are eager to see Imran Khan return to the screen—this time with a story shaped by years of lived experience.