Imran Khan, Girlfriend Lekha Washington Named In FIR After Mumbai's CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Police registered FIR against actor Imran Khan and others.

FIR followed protest demanding Election Commissioner's resignation over controversy.

Khan and others were detained, driven around for two hours.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against actor Imran Khan, his girlfriend Lekha Washington and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan following a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. The demonstration was held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi, which called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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FIR Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections

The FIR was registered at Gamdevi Police Station under Sections 223, 126(2), 189(2), 189(3) and 189(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to Mumbai Police, officers involved in the incident filed the complaint.

Police said more than 400 people were detained during the Mumbai demonstration. The latest development comes after Imran, Lekha and Zayn were among those taken into custody at the protest site.

Imran Khan Shares His Experience In Police Van

Following his detention on Saturday, Imran posted a photograph of himself inside a police van with the caption, "Apparently I'm going for a drive."

A separate video circulating on social media captured the actor saying 'Jai Hind' to police personnel. In another clip, he spoke about being detained, saying, "I honestly don't know why I have been brought here. They picked all of us from the streets and asked us to sit in the vans."

Imran also said that he and the others were driven around in the police van for approximately two hours before being released.

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Actor Says He Attended As A Citizen

Before entering the police van, the Delhi Belly actor clarified that he had no specific demands and was attending the demonstration as an ordinary Mumbai resident.

"Sir, I don't have any demands. I don't have any status to demand anything from people. Nor am I a part of any organization, so I don't speak as a representative," he said.

Lekha Washington And Zayn Marie Khan Also Named

Lekha Washington, Imran’s girlfriend, and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan were also detained at August Kranti Maidan. Both subsequently shared updates from inside the police van through their respective social media accounts.

The FIR marks a further development in the case following the protest, with Mumbai Police registering a complaint against those connected with the demonstration.

(With inputs from IANS)