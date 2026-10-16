Actor Raza Murad and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit have reacted to the ‘Leave India Notice’ issued to actor Imran Khan, asking him to leave the country by October 28. The notice was reportedly issued after authorities learned that Imran holds a US passport and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, but actively participated in the Mumbai Protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

While Raza argued that a US citizen has no right to interfere in India’s internal affairs or politics, Ashoke welcomed the decision. He also said that non-citizens should understand their rights before participating in protests.

‘Imran Khan Is A US Citizen, Has No Right To Interfere’: Raza Murad

Speaking to ANI, Raza said he was unaware that Imran had acquired US citizenship. He added that foreign nationals should not actively interfere in India’s internal affairs or politics.

“Whether it is Imran Khan or anyone else, no foreign national has any business interfering in the internal affairs of our country. I have only just learned that Imran Khan has become a US national; he was an actor here. As a US national, he has no right to participate so actively in the country’s internal affairs or its politics,” he told ANI.

Raza also defended the time given to Imran to leave the country, saying he had been granted 15 days rather than being asked to leave within 24 hours.

“The Mumbai Police are acting strictly within the legal framework... He has been given a full fifteen days. If he feels he is being treated unfairly or being forced to leave the country, he is welcome to approach the court, and whatever the court decides, we must all accept it... Let’s see how he reacts,” he said.

He added that Imran had two options: leave India by October 28 or approach the court if he believed he had been treated unfairly.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On ‘Leave India Notice' to actor Imran Khan days after his participation in anti-CEC protest, Actor Raza Murad says, "Whether it is Imran Khan or anyone else, no foreign national has any business interfering in the internal affairs of our country. I have only just learned that Imran Khan has become a U.S. national; he was an actor here. As a U.S. national, he has no right to participate so actively in the country’s internal affairs or its politics. The Mumbai Police are acting strictly within the legal framework... He have been given a full fifteen days. If he feels he is being treated unfairly or being forced to leave the country, he is welcome to approach the court, and whatever the court decides, we must all accept it... Let's see how he reacts. He has two options: either leave the country by October 28, or if he does not wish to leave, or feels that he has been wronged or treated unjustly, he can take his grievance to the court..." — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

‘You Don’t Have A Right To Protest’: Ashoke Pandit

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also reacted to the notice, saying that people who are not citizens of a country should understand the rights available to them before taking part in protests.

“I am really very happy… because when you don't have a right to protest, and you are not a citizen of this country, you go all out to see to it that our country is defamed. So, it can be under certain instructions by people who are enemies of our country within and outside, across the borders,” he said.

He added, “So, you came on the streets to fight for your rights without realising it, without being educated to know what rights you have.”

Ashoke further urged the actor to seek clarity about his rights and responsibilities as an OCI cardholder.

“So, first educate yourself, study, and ask your family members and elders to explain whether you are allowed to take to the streets and wage a war against this country, because you are trying to create unrest in the country,” he said.

Why Was A ‘Leave India Notice’ Issued To Imran Khan?

A ‘Leave India Notice’ was issued to Imran on October 15, and proceedings were reportedly initiated against him under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act after he participated in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai.

Following the notice, Imran is expected to approach the Bombay High Court. His lawyer has argued that there is no rule prohibiting an OCI cardholder from participating in a protest.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Mumbai Police's notice asking Bollywood actor Imran Khan to leave India by October 28, following his participation in a protest in Mumbai. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said, "I'm really very happy and very excited that the Government of India has taken this decision to ask him to leave this country... You (Imran Khan) are trying to create unrest in this country... You (Imran Khan) came on the streets to fight for your rights without realizing it, without being educated to know what rights you have. So first, get yourself educated... I feel that this entire drama that is going on against the Chief Election Commissioner is created, and it's a war against the country, creating unrest in this country..." (15.10) — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

On October 10, Imran attended the protest alongside his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, and his cousin, Zayn Marie. Mumbai Police detained them after permission to hold the demonstration at August Kranti Maidan was not been granted.

After being detained, Imran shared a picture from inside a police van with the caption, “Apparently I’m going for a drive.”

Speaking to the media, the actor said he had attended the protest as a citizen of Mumbai and was not there to put forward any specific demand. He also questioned the restrictions on freedom of movement and what he described as attempts to suppress people’s voices.

Abhijeet Dipke voiced support for Imran. In a post on X, he wrote, “Mary Millben, an American, can speak in favour of the BJP. But Imran, an OCI cardholder, can’t say anything against the BJP .”