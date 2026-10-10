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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesImran Khan Detained During Mumbai's CJP Protest; Actor Shares Selfie From Police Van

Imran Khan Detained During Mumbai's CJP Protest; Actor Shares Selfie From Police Van

Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police at August Kranti Maidan amid a proposed protest in support of CJP's call. He later shared a selfie from a police van.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Imran Khan detained at Mumbai protest venue.
  • Khan attended as citizen, questioning movement restrictions, suppressed voices.
  • CJP protest targets electoral roll irregularities, demands transparency.
  • Khan shared a selfie from police van afterwards.

Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police after arriving at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed venue for a protest in support of CJP's protest call. Before his detention, the actor said he was there as a citizen to question restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices. He later shared a selfie from a police van on social media, captioning it, "Apparently I’m going for a drive."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CJP Protest Against SIR, Calls 'Anti-National Elements’ A Serious Concern

'I Am Here As A Citizen'

Speaking before he was detained, Imran Khan clarified that he had no demands and was not representing any organisation.

Talking about his presence, the actor said, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative..."

The actor further mentioned that he was not affiliated with any organisation, adding, "...Nor am I a part of any organization. So I don't speak as a representative..."

Actor Shares Selfie After Being Detained 

Following his detention, Imran Khan posted a selfie on social media from inside a police van. The actor accompanied the picture with the caption, "Apparently I’m going for a drive."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

CJP Protest Targets Alleged Electoral Roll Irregularities

Several student organisations have joined the CJP-led demonstration, which centres on alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters are calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign and demanding greater transparency in the electoral process.

 

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did actor Imran Khan go to August Kranti Maidan?

He went as a citizen to question restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices. He clarified he had no demands and was not representing any organization.

What happened to Imran Khan upon his arrival at August Kranti Maidan?

He was detained by Mumbai Police shortly after arriving at the proposed protest venue. After his detention, he shared a selfie from inside a police van on social media.

What was the CJP-led protest about at August Kranti Maidan?

The protest focused on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters demanded the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation and greater electoral transparency.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Mumbai News Imran Khan Imran Khan Detained
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