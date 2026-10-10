Imran Khan Detained During Mumbai's CJP Protest; Actor Shares Selfie From Police Van

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Imran Khan detained at Mumbai protest venue.

Khan attended as citizen, questioning movement restrictions, suppressed voices.

CJP protest targets electoral roll irregularities, demands transparency.

Khan shared a selfie from police van afterwards.

Actor Imran Khan was detained by Mumbai Police after arriving at August Kranti Maidan, the proposed venue for a protest in support of CJP's protest call. Before his detention, the actor said he was there as a citizen to question restrictions on freedom of movement and the suppression of people's voices. He later shared a selfie from a police van on social media, captioning it, "Apparently I’m going for a drive."

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'I Am Here As A Citizen'

Speaking before he was detained, Imran Khan clarified that he had no demands and was not representing any organisation.

Talking about his presence, the actor said, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative..."

The actor further mentioned that he was not affiliated with any organisation, adding, "...Nor am I a part of any organization. So I don't speak as a representative..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Before he was detained by Police, Actor Imran Khan says, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organization. I am just here as a representative..." — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Actor Shares Selfie After Being Detained

Following his detention, Imran Khan posted a selfie on social media from inside a police van. The actor accompanied the picture with the caption, "Apparently I’m going for a drive."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

CJP Protest Targets Alleged Electoral Roll Irregularities

Several student organisations have joined the CJP-led demonstration, which centres on alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters are calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign and demanding greater transparency in the electoral process.