HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIMPPA Appeals To PM Modi Over Dhurandhar’s Middle East Ban, Calls It ‘Uncalled For’

IMPPA Appeals To PM Modi Over Dhurandhar's Middle East Ban, Calls It 'Uncalled For'

IMPPA has written to PM Narendra Modi seeking government intervention after Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was banned in several Middle Eastern countries.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has formally approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Central government to step in after Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar failed to secure a release across several Middle Eastern countries. The Aditya Dhar-directed film has reportedly been barred from screening in key territories including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

IMPPA Flags ‘Unilateral’ Ban in Letter to PM

In its official communication addressed to the Prime Minister, IMPPA termed the ban on Dhurandhar as “unilateral and uncalled for,” stressing that it amounts to a suppression of creative freedom. The association highlighted that the film had already complied with all statutory requirements in India before its release.

The letter stated, “We earnestly appeal to your kind self to intervene regarding the unilateral and uncalled-for ban imposed on the film 'Dhurandhar' by the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Our member producer has made this film and has released the same after getting certification by the Central Board of Film Certification, and the ban imposed by the above countries is a suppression of the Freedom of Expression of our member, as the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.”

Film Cleared in India, Becomes Record-Breaking Hit

Dhurandhar was certified with an ‘A’ rating by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release in December. Since then, the spy thriller has gone on to create box office history, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India.

Despite its absence from Middle Eastern cinemas, the film has recorded extraordinary numbers worldwide, reinforcing IMPPA’s argument that the ban does not align with the film’s reception or regulatory approval in its home country.

Producers’ Body Seeks Diplomatic Intervention

IMPPA has urged the Prime Minister and the Central government to take up the issue diplomatically with the concerned nations, pointing out India’s longstanding business and cultural ties with the region.

The letter further read, “We, as representatives of the largest and oldest Producers' Association, IMPPA, request you earnestly with folded hands to kindly intervene, as the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia are India-friendly countries, and we conduct regular business with them across multiple sectors. We therefore humbly request that the Government of India take up this matter with the concerned authorities in these countries and make efforts to ensure that freedom of expression is respected and the ban is revoked at the earliest.”

The appeal was signed by IMPPA President Abhay Sinha.

About Dhurandhar and What Lies Ahead

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. The film has amassed ₹1230 crore worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is also the only Bollywood film to have crossed ₹800 crore net at the Indian box office.

 

The makers have already announced plans for a sequel, with Dhurandhar Part 2 slated for release during Eid 2026.

Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhurandhar Middle East Ban IMPPA Letter To PM Modi Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Ban Aditya Dhar Film Controversy Bollywood Middle East Release
