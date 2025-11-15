Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Actor Rana Daggubati calls for using the right ways to communicate the "right message" about gaming and gaming apps amid the ongoing investigation against him in connection with an illegal betting case.



While leaving the Special Investigation Team (SIT) office after interrogation in connection with an illegal betting app case, Rana Daggubati said, "We are going to use the right ways to communicate the right message about gaming and gaming apps. The legalities will be completed later. But I am here to do whatever is needed to help spread the message."



Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms.



The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.



Earlier this year, Vijay Deverakonda's team issued a statement saying that the actor entered into a contract with the company as a brand ambassador for skill-based games and endorsed the company in regions and territories where online skill-based games were legally permitted.



A part of the statement read, "This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted."



Prakash Raj also clarified in a video posted on his X handle that he had done an advertisement for a gaming app, but later stopped as it didn't feel right to him.



"In 2016, people approached me for a gaming app, and I did do it. But within a few months, my conscience, maybe it was legal but I thought that it was not right. But I couldn't do anything, so I let it go for a year's contract. Immediately when they wanted to renew, I said no. My conscience doesn't accept that..," a part of his tweet read.



Meanwhile, the actor Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media has announced a Hindi adaptation of Booker winner Aravind Adiga's acclaimed novel 'Last Man in Tower', starring Manoj Bajpayee. Ben Rekhi has come on board to direct the film. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)