Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda Film Opens At ₹7 Crore

Sriram Raghavan’s war drama Ikkis has delivered an unexpected start at the box office, outperforming industry forecasts and holding its ground despite facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film, headlined by Agastya Nanda, collected ₹7 crore net in India on its opening day, a figure that significantly exceeded early trade estimates.

Released on January 1 across approximately 4,000 screens nationwide, Ikkis entered theatres after a last-minute delay from its initially planned December 25 release. Despite the crowded box office landscape and the ongoing dominance of Dhurandhar, the film managed to draw audiences through positive word of mouth.

Occupancy Trends Reflect Growing Audience Interest

According to data reported by Sacnilk, Ikkis saw a modest start during its morning shows, registering an average occupancy of around 12% across India. However, the film gained traction as the day progressed. Afternoon shows witnessed a sharp rise to nearly 35% occupancy, while evening shows peaked at approximately 47%.

This steady upward trend indicates growing audience curiosity and suggests that favourable word of mouth played a key role in driving footfalls. For a film positioned as a content-driven war drama, such growth across the day is seen as a positive sign, particularly ahead of an extended opening weekend.

Beating Predictions Despite Dhurandhar’s Dominance

Prior to release, Ikkis was projected to open at ₹2–2.5 crore net in India. Many trade analysts expected Dhurandhar to overshadow the film completely, given its continued box office momentum. While Dhurandhar did post a massive ₹15 crore haul on the same day, Ikkis managed to avoid being sidelined.

The ability of Ikkis to secure a respectable opening amid such competition has surprised trade observers and offered the film a stable platform to build upon in the coming days.

About the Film and Its Emotional Significance

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film traces Khetarpal’s courage and heroism during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

Agastya Nanda essays the role of Khetarpal, while Dharmendra appears as his father in what marks the legendary actor’s final on-screen performance. Dharmendra passed away slightly over a month before the film’s release. The film also stands among the last projects of veteran actor Asrani, who died late last year. Supporting roles are played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Deepak Dobriyal.