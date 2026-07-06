Ikka OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna’s Courtroom Drama

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshaye Khanna's character reopens old wounds for lawyer.

Years after their memorable on-screen pairing in Border, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to share the screen once again. This time in a gripping courtroom drama titled Ikka. Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra, the film has already generated significant buzz among audiences eager to witness this powerful face-off. The film is scheduled to premiere on an OTT platform.

Ikka: When And Where To Watch The Film

Ikka will stream on Netflix from July 10. The announcement was recently made by the streaming giant, accompanied by a striking poster and the caption hinting at a tense legal battle, “The game of law is about to see its ace. Watch Ikka, streaming from 10 July, only on Netflix.”

Alongside Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, the film features Tillotama Shome as a determined public prosecutor committed to justice, and Dia Mirza plays the role of a devoted wife and mother, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

At its core, Ikka is a high-stakes legal thriller that revolves around a lawyer, played by Sunny Deol, who is forced to take on a case that challenges not only his professional ethics but also his personal convictions. The unexpected return of a man, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, reopens old wounds and pushes him into a morally complex legal battle.

ALSO READ | ‘Until He Achieves Perfection In Marriage’: Salman Khan’s Old Comment For Aamir Khan Goes Viral After Wedding To Gauri Spratt

What begins as a routine case soon escalates into a deeply personal conflict, forcing him to confront difficult choices between duty, family, and long-buried emotions. Every decision carries a price, making the courtroom not just a place of law, but of emotional reckoning.

Sunny Deol’s OTT Debut

Ikka also marks a significant milestone in Sunny Deol’s career as he makes his much-anticipated debut on OTT platforms. Known for his intense screen presence and powerful dialogue delivery, he is expected to bring the same energy to this new-age legal drama.

ALSO READ | Delhi HC Questions Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Claim Against Kala Hiran; Next Hearing On July 7

Backed by Alchemy Films and helmed by Sidharth P Malhotra, the film aims to blend emotional storytelling with courtroom intensity, offering viewers a narrative that is both gripping and thought-provoking. With a strong ensemble cast and a layered storyline, Ikka is shaping up to be one of the most awaited OTT releases of the month.